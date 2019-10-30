CLUB 2B Has World Premiere at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry

Get ready to leave reality behind when Club 2B throws open its doors for the very first time this Christmas.

Co-produced by the Belgrade Theatre Coventry and Strictly Arts Theatre Company, this immersive theatrical party offers a festive experience like no other, taking audiences on an exhilarating trip through time in the company of enigmatic host and club owner, "Z".

Seated at cabaret-style tables in the Belgrade's flexible B2 auditorium, you'll have the freedom to get up and explore the room as the immersive performance unfolds around you, complete with food, drink, live music, gaming tables, a photo booth and more. Along the way, you'll meet a range of real and fictional characters, ranging from Lady Godiva to the Great Gatsby to Marilyn Monroe.

Club 2B's mysterious owner Z is not all he seems. This larger-than-life, charismatic figure is none other than Zeus, the Greek king of gods and men, descended from the heavens in human form and driven by his love for the goddess Hera. As gods, they can take on the form of any man or woman in any time, so we watch as their story of passion, jealousy and revenge plays out across the ages.

The show is helmed by Strictly Arts Artistic Director Corey Campbell, recently announced as one of the Belgrade Theatre's three Co-Artistic Directors for Coventry's year as City of Culture in 2021, tasked with developing an exciting programme of home-produced shows for the year together with Balisha Karra and Justine Themen.

Taking place over the festive period, this unique production is Campbell's first show to open at the Belgrade since taking up his new position here, offering a tantalising glimpse of things to come in 2021.

Corey Campbell said: "This isn't your traditional theatre experience. We are talking about a fully immersive event where the fourth wall is gone, and we're all playing and exploring and having a good time together. You can expect the works: singing, dancing, live music, DJs, magic - it's going to be a world of surprises! We want you to come dressed up in your best clothes from your favourite era, and we hope that you'll be ready to join in, interact and engage with us."

Club 2B makes its world premiere at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 11-31 December. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.club2b.co.uk.





