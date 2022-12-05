CINDERELLA is Now Playing at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A sparkling new adaptation of Cinderella has opened at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre and runs until 31 December.

Eve De Leon Allen, David Fallon, Lucy Keirl, Roger Parkins and Sarah Pearman are directed by Gemma Fairlie in Nick Lane's new version of the classic story, which also features music and lyrics by Simon Slater and design by Helen Coyston. Lighting design is by Tigger Johnson, the Assistant Choreographer is Stephanie Dattani and the Assistant Musical Director is Alex Weatherhill.

If ever a young girl needed a break, it's Cinderella. She never gets a day off. She sleeps in the cellar and her clothes have more holes than clothes. And what of her dreams of freedom and adventure? Well, they're just dreams.



Until one night...



But Cinders has the chance to be the belle of the ball... as long as she's back before midnight. Will she get the adventure she's always dreamed of? Or will her sisters spoil the perfect Christmas party?

Tickets for Cinderella, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com