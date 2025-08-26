CINDERELLA Searches For A Perfect Prince Charming At Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The hunt is on for the perfect Prince Charming to sweep Cinderella off her glass-slippered feet at Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre this Christmas. Regal Entertainments Ltd has announced it will hold auditions on Monday, September 15 for actors eager to take on the iconic leading role in its 2025 pantomime.

Audition Details

Producers are looking for a strong “triple threat” performer who can sing, dance, and act with equal skill, as well as being at least 5ft 10in tall, charismatic, and confident with true leading-man stage presence. Actors interested in auditioning should send a CV and showreel to chantelle@sthelenstheatreroyal.co.uk by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10 for consideration. Contract dates run November 21, 2025 – January 4, 2026.

A Starry Cast

The successful candidate will join a cast led by Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn as Cinderella, Liverpool panto favorite Leanne Campbell as the Fairy Godmother, and Kevin Duala (The One Show, Radio Merseyside) as Buttons. Further casting will be announced soon.

About the Production

Cinderella runs December 5, 2025 – January 4, 2026 at the historic Epstein Theatre, one of the highlights of the venue’s newly launched autumn season. Directed by Chantelle Joseph, with choreography by Nazene Langfield and music supervision by Callum Clarke, the show promises dazzling sets and costumes, lively choreography, and a score of sing-along hits.

The Epstein Theatre, a Hanover Street landmark, reopens this fall under new leaseholders and management. Its relaunch includes a Gala Night on September 19—Brian Epstein’s birthday—celebrating the venue’s legacy of local talent, touring productions, music, comedy, and pantomime.

Epstein Theatre General Manager Anthony Proctor shared: “We already have our Cinderella. Now all we need is a handsome Prince to join her in the greatest fairytale of them all.”

Tickets for Cinderella start at £20 and are available at epsteintheatre.com.