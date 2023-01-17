Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CINDERELLA Comes to MK Theatre in December

Performances run 9 Dec 2023- 14 Jan 2024.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Following a sell-out panto season with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Milton Keynes Theatre announces that this year's pantomime will be the much-loved family favourite Cinderella 09 Dec 2023- 14 Jan 2024. Tickets are on sale now from just £13 with top seats available on January performances for just £23.

Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients Milton Keynes Theatre audiences expect, Cinderella features laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

Join Cinders as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her very wicked sisters and meets her Prince.

With over 65 thousand people joining in the fun and games last panto season, the pantomime run has been extended to ensure you can all come to the ball.

The clock is ticking, so book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes




