CHRISTMAS WITH THE STARS To Be Streamed On Christmas Eve And Boxing Day

The West End is coming to people's homes this Christmas, as 2020's CHRISTMAS WITH THE STARS - the charity Christmas musical theatre concert filmed at the Actor's Church in Covent Garden, and featuring a raft of top West End stars, is to be streamed on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

This year's concert is another star-studded musical feast of festive fun and is perfect for those missing their dose of the West End this Christmas. The concert will be streamed on 24th and 26th December - at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on both days - on stream.theatre and is hosted and organised by West End and Broadway star Michael D. Xavier, with his MX Masterclass (MXM) group of students. Stars performing include: Louise Dearman (Wicked), Cassidy Janson (&Juliet Olivier Award winner 2020), Fred Johanson (Sunset Boulevard), Lucie Jones (Waitress), Jack Loxton (Dear Evan Hansen - Olivier Award nominee 2020), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton), Natalie Paris (Olivier Award nominee - SIX The Musical) Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen Olivier Award winner 2020), Michael D. Xavier (Sunset Boulevard - two-time Olivier Award nominee).

Musical Direction is from Alex Parker with Hannah Lawrence on flute, saxophone and clarinet and Dave Hornberger on cello. They will be supported by the MX Masterclass choir - a group of talented students at the national-award-winning London performing arts academy.

Michael D Xavier, a double Olivier-award nominee and Broadway World award winner says: "The MXM Christmas concert always attracts incredible artists, and again this year we are blessed to have some of the biggest stars of the West End coming to perform.

"This has been the most challenging year in history for these West End performers as the pandemic has devastated theatre throughout the UK, but they still wanted to help me raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

"I can't describe how grateful I am to all of them: West End stars at the very top of their game who are giving their time and talent for a hugely important charity, at a time when their own careers and lives have been stalled by this pandemic. "This is a concert not to be missed - the audience are in for a real Christmas treat!"

The concert is giving all proceeds to Children with Cancer UK (www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk). MX Masterclass trains aspiring musical theatre performers from age 10-25 years, and is known for attracting top names in the West End to give masterclasses, and giving its students unrivalled performing opportunities.

Students have travelled from as far away as Portugal, Poland, Guernsey, Glasgow and the Czech Republic to attend MXM on Sundays in the heart of London's West End, Shaftesbury Avenue. The students have performed at venues across London including The Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium with Britain's Got Talent winners Collabro.

Principal Michael D. Xavier has been twice nominated for a prestigious Laurence Olivier Award, and has starred in many West End musicals (including opposite Glenn Close in Sunset Boulevard in the West End and on Broadway, which earned him a Broadway World Award) as well as plays, television and films. He plays Dr. Steph Belcombe in Sally Wainwright's Gentleman Jack for BBC/HBO, was seen as secret agent Christopher Miles in the NBC US television series The Blacklist starring James Spader and played the role of Lieutenant Hamilton Knox in the Starz hit T.V series Outlander. He is soon to be seen in ITV drama Grace airing in the new year.

For those interested in auditioning for MX Masterclass, please go to https://mxmasterclass.com to sign up. To book tickets for the Christmas with the Stars concert (£20 for a household ticket), go to: https://www.stream.theatre/season/14