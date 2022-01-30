CHICKENSHED THEATRE to Present EUNOIA, A Series of Monologues and Duologues

The Chickenshed Theatre is set to stage Eunoia, which is a series of monologues and duologues from Tuesday, 8 February until Saturday, 19 February. Performances are to be held at The Chickenshed Theatre, Chase Side, Southgate, London N14 4PE and will take place at 7:30pm.

Preview tickets will cost £5. Tickets for shows on Tuesdays - Thursdays will be £10, while tickets for Friday and Saturday shows will be £12. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up. To book tickets, email bookings@chickenshed.org.uk, call the Box Office at 020-8292-9222, or purchase them online by clicking here. Five plays will be performed per performance.

Drawn from a range of diverse people and voices, expect the unexpected as the theatre presents a uniquely varied programme, demonstrating the versatility of this most simple theatrical form.



The plays are listed and described below.



Astonishing Light

Writer Cathy Jansen-Ridings | Actors Daryl Bullock and Shiloh Maersk | Director Tom Harvey

Astonishing Light is a fast-paced comedic look at the latest trend in cosmetic procedures for young men.



Never Have I Ever

Writer Sophie White | Actors Callum Banks and Stevie Shannon | Director Elia Criscuoli

As the drunken chaos of a house party continues downstairs, two strangers meet in an empty bedroom.



Answer The Call

Writer Ashley Driver | Actors Nathaniel Leigertwood and Demar Lambert | Director Ashley Driver

Why would you risk your life to defend the power that enslaved your grandparents?



Ghosts

Writer Harriet Norris | Actors Belinda McGuirk and Tilly Morton | Director Maya Nielson

'The worst part of holding the memories is not the pain. It's the loneliness of it. Memories need to be shared.'



Pruning

Writer Sebestian Ross | Actors Alex Brennan and Cathy Jansen-Ridings | Director Sebastian Ross

An unlikely friendship grows as a young man is made to help a plant enthusiast with her greenhouse



Spectrum

Writer Hussain Razza | Actors Finn Walters and Sophie White | Director Ellie Kavannagh

Spectrum is a trilogy of scenes exploring different parts of the spectrum of neurodiverse people in the real world.



Just Imagine

Writer Sara Chernaik | Actor Anthony Nyagah | Director Jonny Morton

One afternoon when I was six, I realised I was me and would be me forever - what a strange thought



Fairy Dust

Writer Tom Langton | Actors Tia Cortez, Rhianna Dengel, Tristan Manzi, Coby Granek, Peter Errington and Tom Langton | Director Jimmy Adamou

Fairy Dust is an autobiographical journey through a queer kid's life, jumping through moments of hardship and shame.



Sabrina's Party

Writer Rebecca Hardy | Actor Gemma Kirk | Director Kyra Ancona-Francis

Dig out your platforms, defrost the sherry trifle, and dust off the glittery disco ball - Sabrina's having one of her groovy parties again.

