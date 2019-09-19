CAR WASH FRIDAYS Come to Parr Hall

Warrington's Parr Hall is gearing up for the ultimate blast from the past with a double-bill of classic hits.

Boogie the weekend away this September as Parr Hall presents two unmissable nights of golden oldies from the likes of Diana Ross and The Supremes, The Isley Brothers, Harold Melvin and Jackie Wilson.

First up is Car Wash Fridays, which brings all the very best tunes of the 70s to town on Friday 27 September before Motown Soul & Northern takes over on Saturday 28 September.

With top-quality DJs taking to the decks, this unmissable night of disco magic will take you on a whirlwind journey back in time.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





