CAFE! THE MUSICAL Receives Industry Reading in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Swedish based Brain and Jangen Productions, will present Café! The Musical for a one night private, industry- only performed reading on May 29th, 2025 in London, England. Developed by Rue (Youth Theatre Kenya), Café! The Musical is set in a café which sits on a train station becoming a place of community for those struggling with addiction and homelessness. The production explores the purpose and meaning of the lives of aspiring dancer Jessie, recovering addict Jamie, café owner Ruby, and outsider Skye and what they are willing to sacrifice to achieve those ideals. This musical has been distinctively developed so that every character can be played by any performer with no gender or vocal range restrictions; every performance can be completely different from the last, making this a truly unique work

The 8 person cast is led by Kelly Glyptis (Phantom of the Opera, West End; Fiddler on the Roof, North American National Tour; Sound of Music, North American National Tour), Tom Kiteley (Wicked: Part One, Universal Pictures), Miriana Pavia (Doctor Zhivago, London Palladium; Olivier Awards, Royal Albert Hall), Oliver Furze (Morgana and Friends, BBC; The Boy Who Sailed The Ocean in an Armchair, Leicester Curve), Davide Valentini (Hamlet, European Tour), and features Ai Kumar, Stephanie Howlett, and Yasmin Devlin-Dean.

This reading marks Rue's first London presentation with more to be scheduled in the upcoming months.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds