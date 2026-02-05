Bryony Kimmings' BOG WITCH to Embark on UK and Ireland Tour in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a critically acclaimed hit London run and a 2026 OffWestEnd Award nomination for Innovation, playwright, performer, documentary-maker and screenwriter Bryony Kimmings (BBC One's The Rapture, I'm a Phoenix, Bitch, Last Christmas, Channel 4's The Sex Clinic, BBC Four's Opera Mums) is set to embark on her biggest tour to date with new show Bog Witch across the UK and Ireland from 19th March to 1st October 2026.

As with all the legendary performance artist's previous autobiographical shows, Bog Witch follows a part of Kimmings' real-life story... Using her trademark mix of humour and heart, expect excellent storytelling, mystical projections, epic songs and banging sound, as Bryony charts her journey uprooting her and her son's life in the city to live in a tumbledown cottage in the wilderness as a last-ditch attempt to be happy and sane. This is the vital story not of dropping out... but of plugging back in, and one that changed absolutely everything for Kimmings.

Launching in Brighton with three performances at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, the tour spans venues including Manchester HOME (four dates); Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre, Cambridge Junction, Newbury Corn Exchange and Lancaster The Dukes (three shows at each); Bristol Old Vic, Warwick Arts Centre, Dún Laoghaire Pavilion Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse, Leeds Playhouse, Bradford Theatres, Chester Storyhouse and Ilkley King's Hall (two each); plus Leicester De Montfort Hall, Middlesbrough Town Hall, Worthing Connaught Theatre, Worcester Swan Theatre and Chelmsford Theatre.

Bryony Kimmings said: "Bog Witch is about being the least likely eco-convert. The last person to let go of their capitalist trappings. It explores what happens when ordering things online, drinking from plastic coffee cups, and stuffing my face with Deliveroo no longer brings happiness. Beneath all the bought stuff and façade; the endless distraction and dopamine, we find we are sad animals. Animals who have been disconnected from our ecosystems for too long. This is the story not of dropping out... but of plugging back in, and one that changed absolutely everything."

Theatre pre-sale tickets are available today, Thursday 5th February, with general sale starting at 10 am tomorrow, Friday 6th February. See all dates at BryonyKimmings.com.

Kimmings is inspired by female stories, social taboos, and dismantling power structures. In 2021 she made a public vow to only work on things that would help the planet at this time of climate crisis and eco-system collapse. Her latest screen-writing project is The Rapture, an upcoming psychological eco-thriller series for BBC One, starring Ruth Madeley, and based on the bestselling novel of the same name. She is also writing a feature with Climate Spring, Little Red Hen, a comedy eco-horror with folkloric elements.

On-stage, Kimmings has toured internationally with her acclaimed shows - all drawn from real events in her life -performing everywhere from the National Theatre to the Sydney Opera House. Her work as a writer and performer includes Sex Idiot, a tour through Bryony's true-life sexual misadventures and self-realisations; 7 Day Drunk, a 7 day alcohol experiment, inspired by the historical links between artists and mind enhancing drugs; Credible Likeable Superstar Role Model, made with her nine-year-old niece to challenge the sexualisation of girls in pop culture; Fake It 'Til You Make It, about clinical depression and men, made in collaboration with her former partner; A Pacifist's Guide to the War on Cancer, a whistle-stop tour through five unconventional stories about cancer; and I'm a Phoenix, Bitch, a powerful, dark and joyful work about motherhood, heartbreak and finding inner strength.

Bog Witch is created and led by Bryony Kimmings, who serves as Writer, Performer and Director. The original launch creative team includes Co-Director Francesca Murray-Fuentes, Tom Parkinson as Composer, Tom Rogers as Set and Costume Designer, Will Duke as Projection Designer, Guy Hoare as Lighting Designer, Lewis Gibson as Sound Designer, Sarah Blanc as Choreographer, and Gemma Stockwood as Dramaturg, with David Butler as Video Associate and Faith Dodkins as Producer.