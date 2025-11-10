Bristol Old Vic Appoints Rebecca Dawson As New Executive Director And Joint CEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bristol Old Vic has announced the appointment of Rebecca Dawson as its new Executive Director and Joint CEO, joining Artistic Director NANCY MEDINA in leading the historic theatre into its 260th anniversary year. Dawson will officially take up her post on January 6, 2026.

Currently a strategic consultant specializing in future visioning, financial modelling, and organizational development, Dawson brings over two decades of arts leadership experience to the role. She previously served as Executive Director and Joint CEO of Punchdrunk Enrichment (2016–2024) and Executive Director of Candoco Dance Company (2010–2016), where she worked closely with artists to drive innovative and inclusive creative programs. Earlier in her career, she held several positions at Arts Council England, including Senior Project Manager for the London 2012 Cultural Programme and Relationship Manager for Dance in London.

Beyond her executive roles, Dawson has been a Board member of the International Society of Performing Arts (ISPA) and chaired its Programme Committee (2016–2024) and NYC Congress Planning Committee (2020 and 2021). She also chaired Daily Life Ltd, the creative platform of live artist Bobby Baker, from 2012 to 2016.

“I am thrilled to be joining Bristol Old Vic as Executive Director,” said Rebecca Dawson. “I'm incredibly excited by Bristol Old Vic's mission to tell diverse and brilliant stories and to support new creative voices. Building on the Theatre's remarkable near-260-year history and reputation, NANCY MEDINA's vision to create a creative organisation that serves our whole community is utterly compelling, and I jumped at the chance to work alongside her and the team in its realisation.”

Bernard Donoghue OBE, Chair of Bristol Old Vic, added: “We were so pleased with the exceptionally strong field of candidates who applied for this role, and I am so excited for the passion, enthusiasm, experience, and achievements that Rebecca will bring. She has a proven track record in impactful, inclusive work and in delivering commercially successful programming. Rebecca and Nancy’s leadership, beginning in our 260th year, marks a hugely exciting new chapter.”

NANCY MEDINA, Artistic Director, said: “To be joined by such an accomplished, eloquent, and forward-thinking individual fills me with energy and joy. Throughout her impressive career, Rebecca has been a champion of innovative theatre and unheard voices. Together we will continue to shepherd Bristol Old Vic into the bright future it deserves for our artists, audiences, and for the city of Bristol.”

Bernard Donoghue also expressed gratitude to Interim Executive Director David Harraway, who has overseen the transition and will return to his role as Director of Production and Operations in January.