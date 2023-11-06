Bridget Christie Brings WHO AM I? to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

Comedian and Radio 4 regular Bridget Christie brings her latest stand-up show, Who Am I?, to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this month.



Bridget is hot, but not in a good way. The 51-year-old critically acclaimed stand-up leaks blood, sweats, and thinks that Chris Rock is the same person as The Rock. The Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning comedian cannot ride the motorbike she bought to combat her mid-life crisis because of early osteoarthritis in her hips and RSI in her wrist; and wonders why there are so many films, made by men, about young women discovering their sexuality, but none about middle-aged women forgetting theirs. It’s a menopause laugh-a-minute with a confused, furious, sweaty lady who is annoyed by everything.



This brand new show is from the Rose d’Or and South Bank Sky Arts Award winner, star of her own Netflix special, Taskmaster favourite, Channel 4 sitcom The Change and BBC Radio 4 series Bridget Christie Minds the Gap and Mortal.

Bridget Christie: Who Am I? can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Thursday 23 November. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here