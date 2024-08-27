Breton Tyner-Bryan's Highly Awarded WEST OF FRANK To Screen At London Fashion Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breton Tyner-Bryan's award-winning Broadway Dance Drama short, will make its UK Premiere at the London Fashion Film Festival.

Recent Winner of Best Director at NYCTVFF, Best Director at NYCIFF, West of Frank has received significant praise globally winning at Berlin Commercial Raw Selection-Cultural Impact Award, Emberlight Film Festival, Around Films International Film Festival Berlin Audience Award, Around Films International Film Festival Barcelona Audience Award, Paris International Festival, ARRFF Berlin Best Experimental, Berlin Indie Awards Best Experimental, Paris Lady Movie Makers Festival, Palermo International Film Festival, Tokyo Shorts, Golden Film Festival Los Angles, Newport Beach Film Festival .Dance Selection, and the Chelsea Film Festival.

West of Frank was filmed at the iconic Jefferson Market Library formerly a courthouse in Manhattan's Greenwich Village and features a cast of 12 Broadway performers, symbolically representing of the 12 stories of the now demolished Women's House of Detention.

This film features New York City local talent, including Gilbert Bolden lll (New York City Ballet), Rhaamell Burke-Missouri (Hadestown Broadway, King Kong Broadway), Elisa Clark (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Mark Morris Dance Group), James Jude Johnson (Fiddler On the Roof), Heather Parcells (A Chorus Line Broadway, Chicago), Randy Castillo (Wicked Broadway, An American in Paris Broadway ), Savannah Cranford (INVICTA, Retrofactory Theater C), Kenny Corrigan (Paul Taylor Dance Company, America's Got Talent), Alexa De Barr (West Side Story Broadway, Moulin Rouge), Dajuan Harris (Madonna, Todrick Hall), Mimi Thompkins (San Francisco Ballet, Arizona Ballet), and Tatiana Stewart (INVICTA, The Deuce).

WEST OF FRANK explores the metaphysical energy of the historic Jefferson Market Library, formerly a courthouse attached to the Women's House of Detention in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. This film lives as a testament to spiritual freedom, and recognition of public spaces as an equalizer of accessibility. The characters in the books of the library exist in a suspended reality, bearing witness to the injustices acted upon women and transmasculine prisoners by medical professionals in the American criminal justice system.

An art deco 12-story prison from 1932 to 1974 in New York City, the prison housed such inmates as Angela Davis, Afeni Shakur, Andrea Dworkin, Mae West, Valerie Solanas, Ethel Rosenberg, Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, and Sara Harris." said producer, director, writer, choreographer, editor, Breton Tyner-Bryan.

WEST OF FRANK is executive produced, directed, written, choreographed, edited, by Tyner- Bryan who also served as the costume designer (Netflix MOST LGBTQ Channel), sound designer, and casting director. Thomas Shomo (Get Lucky, William Grant and Sons) is Director of Photography, Colorist Ryan Sciaino (Porter Robinson, NIKE), and composer Ai Ishikki (Juilliard, Berklee) WEST OF FRANK is produced by Breton Follies Productions.

Additionally, Tyner-Bryan has directed the film TIMELESS LOVE, which has won over 80 awards globally including Best Director, Best Editor, and Best Costume Design. Her highly decorated films have screened at London Fashion Film Festival, World London Film Festival, at Paris Lady Moviemakers, Berlin Indie Awards, Madrid International Film Festival, Dances With Films Chinese Theater and Regal Cinemas, Micheaux Film Festival, La Femme Film Festival, Emberlight International Film Festival, La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival, Lift Off Global Network London Pinewood Studios, Paris International Short Festival, New York International Women's Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Big Apple Film Festival, ASVOFF14 Paris, French Riviera Film Festival, Stockholm Short Film Festival, Paris Short Film Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, Silk Road Film Awards Cannes, New York International Film Awards, New York City International Film Festival, Barcelona Indie Awards, Cannes 7th Art Awards, Europe Music Video Awards, Grahla International Film Awards, Istanbul Film Awards, Tokyo Film Festival, Swedish International Film Festival, and Vienna International Film Awards.



Breton Tyner-Bryan is an American born multi award winning director, writer, actor, choreographer with Canadian roots, based in New York City. A classically trained ballet dancer and award-winning filmmaker, she grew up in the theater in Hartford, CT. She is known for The Penguin (HBO), Manifest, (Netflix), Great Kills (Tubi), Billions (Showtime), Divorce (HBO), GOSSIP GIRL (CW) The 3-2 Pulldown alongside Corey Feldman, working alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon, THE KNICK alongside Clive Owen, choreographing for BD Wong and Donny Most of Happy Days, Studio City (VICE), MANHATTAN LOVE STORY (ABC), Shackled (in production), TEST, Stories from the Microcosm with John Sanborn. She often plays detectives, tough seductive roles, and her heritage is Native American, German Jewish, Spanish, Italian, Irish, French, and Indian. She is the CEO, founder, and executive producer of Breton Follies Productions, featured at New Victory Theater 42nd Street, and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Directing credits include Village Playwrights NYC, New Victory Theater, New York Fashion Week, Madonna-Washington Square Park, choreographic works include Saturday Night Fever Engeman Theater, "Heading East" starring BD Wong, Prospect Theater, Peter Pan Dreamland Stages, choreographic mentee under Sergio Trujillo for Donna Summer (Broadway), and choreographic labs for Waitress (Broadway). She has taught for New York University, Fordham University, Smith College, Berklee NYC, Broadway Dance Center, Joffrey Ballet School, The Place (London), Dance Base Scotland, San Francisco State University, LINES Ballet, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. She holds a MA in Film from New York University, a BFA in Ballet Performance from the University of Utah and received her training at the School of the Hartford Ballet. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Deadline, Curve Magazine, Broadway World, Pointe Magazine, Dance Magazine and the Huffington Post. She is currently in pre-production on her feature film TAKE YOUR TEETH OUT, pilot to series I DREAM OF HAZEL that she wrote, will direct, 9 feature films she is attached to direct, and a docuseries as writer-director. You can also see her debuting on the second season of "Great Kills" on Tubi soon, and "The 3-2 Pulldown" alongside Corey Feldman.

Tickets are available to the London Fashion Film Festival which will take place September 19th-20th of 2024. Visit their website for more information at https://www.londonfashionfilmfestival.com/programme-and-tickets.

