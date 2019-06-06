Blue Plaque To Be Unveiled At Home Of Wirral Writer Helen Forrester

In celebration of Helen Forrester's 100th birthday, a blue plaque is to be erected outside the late author's family home in Hoylake, Wirral. The unveiling takes place next spring and will coincide with the opening of a National Theatre tour of By The Waters Of Liverpool, a new period drama based on her multi-million selling autobiography.

Born on June 6th, 1919, Helen's wealthy family were suddenly thrown into poverty when her father went bankrupt during the Great Depression of the 1930's. Leaving behind the nannies, servants and comfortable middle-class life in the gentler South West of England, the Forrester's chose Liverpool as the place to rebuild their shattered lives. They were in for a terrible shock. Helen Forrester was the pen name of June Bhatia, who died on 24 November 2011 in Edmonton, Alberta, aged 92.

The 11-week national tour will open at Wirral's New Brighton Floral Pavilion from 3 to 8 March 2020 - just a few miles from where Helen was born.

Following the Wirral dates the tour will continue to Stockport, Warrington, St Helens, Lancaster, Crewe, Southport, Rhyl, Swansea, Darlington and Malvern. The second leg of the tour will be announced shortly.

The new touring production is produced by Pulse Records Limited in association with Bill Elms and is directed by Gareth Tudor Price.

Playwright and friend of Helen Forrester, Rob Fennah has written both the stage play versions of Twopence To Cross The Mersey and By The Waters Of Liverpool.

Rob said: "I first heard about the blue plaque last year when By The Waters Of Liverpool was premiered at the Liverpool Empire. I thought it was a fantastic idea and a fitting tribute to one of the UK's most loved authors. I will certainly be there at the unveiling.

"I was with Helen the last time she visited her family home and she told me how the house inspired her to write her four volumes of autobiography, including Twopence To Cross The Mersey and By The Waters Of Liverpool. Despite everything that happened to her, Helen's positive, determined attitude to life has rubbed off on me and I feel extremely privileged to have known her."

By The Waters Of Liverpool is fully endorsed by the Helen Forrester Estate.





