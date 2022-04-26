Bilston Operatic Company Comes to Wolverhampton With KINKY BOOTS

Next week, Bilston Operatic Company strut back into Wolverhampton with their production of hit Broadway and West End musical, KINKY BOOTS from Wednesday 4 - Saturday 7 May.

The musical, with music by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by four time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), is inspired by true events and tells the story of Charlie Price. Having inherited a shoe factory from his father, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots and save the business. In the process, Charlie and Lola discover that they are not so different after all.

Jaii Andrew plays Lola who is joined by Alec White as Charlie. The cast also includes Imogen Wood as Lauren, Lydia Hackett as Nicola, Mike James as Don and Nicholas Sullivan as George.

The Angels are Jack Baggott, Martyn Davies Fergus Edwards, Jack Hobson, Zachary Hollinshead and James Thomas.

The cast is completed by a talented local ensemble. KINKY BOOTS is directed and choreographed by Laura Canadine.

Remaining tickets are now on sale at grandthatre.co.uk.