Bernard Cribbins Joins The Philharmonia Orchestra At Royal Festival Hall

As part of Raymond Gubbay's Christmas Festivals 2019, the Philharmonia Orchestra will be joined by special guest, the much loved actor Bernard Cribbins, for seasonal classics, carols and festive readings at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 15 December at 7.30pm. Pieces performed include Franck's Panis Angelicus, Handel's Zadok the Priest, Goodall's The Lord is my Shepherd, Rutter's Candlelight Carol, Willcocks's Ding, dong merrily on high! plus all carols for all God rest ye merry gentlemen, Hark! The herald angels sing, Once in Royal David's City and O come, all ye faithful.

The concert will be performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Philharmonia Brass, Trinity Boys Choir and the Brighton Festival Chorus on Sunday 15 December at 7.30pm.

For tickets and information, visit http://www.raymondgubbay.co.uk/whats-on/the-glory-of-christmas-rfh-2019.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You