Ben Johnson's VOLPONE is Heading to the Belgrade Theatre this April

Ben Jonson's biting satire of cunning and greed comes to the Belgrade Theatre this spring in a dynamic new production of Volpone from African Caribbean theatre company Tangle.

Showing in Coventry from 16-18 April, this fresh twist on Jonson's classic comedy draws inspiration from South African Township Theatre, presenting the story against an enticing musical backdrop of new and vintage jazz.

Volpone is rich - filthy rich - but for him, the glory of accumulating wealth is more thrilling than its simple possession. In lust for more, he and his assistant, the rascal Mosca, swindle three of the wealthiest men in the city, each one believing that they are his sole heir. Daring, trickery and avarice ensue in this sharp black comedy. "Honour? There's no such thing!"

Directed by Tangle's Artistic Director Anna Coombs with original compositions and musical direction by John Pfumojena (The Jungle, Young Vic and Good Chance Theatre), Volpone is performed by an all British African Caribbean ensemble cast, including Munashe Chirisa, Ché Francis and Marshall Defender Nyanhete.

Director Anna Coombs said "This is the ultimate 'get rich quick' story - still just as relevant and immediate as when it was first performed. Like many Renaissance writers, Jonson was ahead of his times - courting controversy and imprisonment to express controversial views still resonant today.

"Our production is a rare chance for African and Caribbean artists to explore and champion England's first great comic writer, opening up this celebrated play for both traditional and non-traditional modern theatre audiences."

Specialising in distinctive interpretations of classic plays, Tangle uses theatre to connect communities across the UK, often visiting rural areas with little intercultural interface. Its award-winning touring productions, education programmes and artist development scheme Amplify provide a vital access point for diverse and often isolated communities, artists and audiences to come together.

Volpone shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 16-18 April. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055, or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper. Book for three or four shows in the Spring 2020 Season to enjoy 15% off your purchase, or book for five or more to get a massive 25% off.





