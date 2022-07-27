Belgrade Theatre to Welcome Exclusive Pop-Up Dining Experience to Their Nineteen 58 Bar

The Belgrade Theatre will welcome Host Dining Coventry to their Nineteen 58 bar and restaurant on Sat 20 Aug, as they present an exciting tasting menu made from locally sourced produce.

Chefs Sarah Jenkins and Joel Gore present a delicious six course meal featuring homemade bread & butter, wild mushroom ravioli in a parmesan broth with spring onion, octopus with smashed potatoes and piso, slow braised pigs cheeks, olive oil ice cream and apricot and finally, a cheese plate. Vegetarian alternatives are also available on request.

Head Chef at Commonground, Fargo Village, Sarah Jenkins specialises in small plates using the freshest local produce. She is also the business owner of Hosting Dining Coventry, the private catering company focusing on tasting menus as well as other private dining events.

Sarah has catered for touring bands, collaborated with local chefs, hosted recipe classes at the Pod, and is currently working with Tobias Reutt of Earlsdon Supper Club, producing bespoke tasting menus.

In his 16 years working at the forefront of food TV, Joel Gore has shared kitchens with Gordon Ramsay, James Martin, Paul Ainsworth, Tom Kerridge and Mary Berry. This has allowed him to build up a large archive of superb recipes to delight and inspire diners.

After a decade as an influential figure on the London dining scene, Joel has returned to his home town Coventry, aiming to raise the bar for fine dining options in the city.

Joel and Sarah have been sharing their passion for food and swapping recipes ever since their days in food technology lessons at Stoke Park back in the 90s. Having enjoyed some lavish collaborations for private events, this will be the first time they join forces to feed the public.

Host Dining's taster menu experience will be the first of many events in the Belgrade's newly refurbished Nineteen 58 bar and restaurant. The stunning new space, which opened in May 2021, will be a hotspot for a variety of exciting, exclusive events in the near future.

Host Dining bring their taster menu experience to the Belgrade's Nineteen 58 bar on Sat 20 August. For more details and to book your place, visit www.belgrade.co.uk.

THE BELGRADE THEATRE

The Belgrade Theatre is Coventry's largest professional theatre, producing and presenting a diverse range of shows, events and ground-breaking community and education initiatives. In its landmark building, across the region, the UK and online, it uses theatre to entertain, inspire, share the city's stories, uncover hidden histories, and unleash the creativity of diverse communities.

64 years ago, critic Kenneth Tynan saw the theatre's completion as the beginning of a new era. 'Enter most theatres and it's the gilded, cupidaceous past', he wrote. 'Enter this one, and you enter the future.' The Belgrade is in a period of transition into a new future, led by CEO Laura Elliot and Creative Director Corey Campbell. These leaders have ambitious plans to build on the Theatre's rich history of pioneering theatre, participation, and talent development, to realise a lasting place of sanctuary for creatives and communities.

Through values of collaboration, evolution and authenticity, their working mission is to use the transformative power of theatre to enrich the people of Coventry and beyond.

Over the next three years, Laura Elliot and Corey Campbell will lead a people first approach; prioritising co-creation and cultural democracy, aiming to be a leading example of a regional inclusive learning theatre that sits at the heart of its community.