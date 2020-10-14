Belgrade Theatre Hosts Virtual Tour of THE SNAIL AND THE WHALE

The Snail and the Whale will be hosted by the Belgrade Theatre for one day only on Wednesday 28 October.

Coventry's Belgrade Theatre will host its second virtual theatre tour this October when Tall Stories (The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom) bring the tale of The Snail and the Whale to life on stage. Inspired by the much-loved book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, their acclaimed adaptation will be streamed live to Coventry families on Wednesday 28 October.

For the first time, audiences will be able to choose between attending a socially distanced screening of the show in the Belgrade's Main House auditorium, or purchasing a ticket to watch from the comfort of their own home. Suitable for everyone aged four and up, the performance will be broadcast live from Tall Stories' new studio and performance space in Islington at 11am. Audiences attending the screening at the Theatre are asked to arrive early to allow time for pre-show checks.

The show follows an adventurous young girl and her seafaring father as they reimagine the story of a tiny snail's incredible trip around the world, on the tail of a great big, grey-blue humpback whale. Live music, storytelling and audience participation will bring the story vividly to life in this heart-warming adventure, with families invited to join in with the action at home through games, songs and an interactive chat function.

Written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, The Snail and the Whale was first published by Macmillan Children's Books in 2003. Sales across all editions are now over 5.5 million copies worldwide and the story has been translated into 32 languages. Winner of the 2005 Blue Peter Award for 'The Best Illustrated Book to Read Aloud' and the 2007 Giverny Award in the USA, it has been described by author Julia Donaldson as, "probably my favourite of all the books I have written for Axel Scheffler to illustrate." It was adapted into an animated feature by Magic Light Pictures which premiered on BBC One on Christmas Day 2019.

Tall Stories' stage production was created in 2012 and has since regularly toured the UK and the world, including Canada, the USA, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UAE. Most recently it ran at the Apollo Theatre in London's West End over Christmas 2019.

The Snail and the Whale is directed by Toby Mitchell with design by Isla Shaw and lighting by James Whiteside. The creative producer is Olivia Jacobs and the composer is Richard Heacock. Casting includes Hannah Miller (Daughter), Tim Hibberd (Dad), Charlotte Mafham (Narrator/Viola Player - certain performances) and Rachel Benson (Narrator/Viola Player - certain performances).

