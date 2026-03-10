Shonagh Reid Appointed Chair of Talawa Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In its landmark 40th anniversary year, Talawa Theatre Company has appointed Shonagh Reid as its new chair of the board of trustees. Founded in 1986 by visionary artists Yvonne Brewster OBE, Mona Hammond OBE, Carmen Munroe DBE and Inigo Espejel, Talawa was created to address the lack of opportunities for Black actors on British stages. As the company celebrates its legacy while also looking to the future, Reid’s appointment signals the company’s commitment to continuing to champion Black British theatre at this pivotal moment for the industry.

Shonagh Reid comments, It is an incredible honour to be Chair of Talawa Theatre Company, especially in this the 40th anniversary year. To be “talawa”, is to be strong, resilient and fearless. These are characteristics that Talawa Theatre Company has in abundance and will be necessary as we face real challenges within the sector in terms of funding of the arts, cost of living pressures on audiences and societal shifts, as well as restriction on the curriculum which has stifled creativity and the pipeline of young people into the arts. My aim is to support Talawa to lean into these headwinds with a focus on our values and mission to produce unapologetically outstanding Black theatre, and we will do that through passion, innovation and creativity. Talawa will continue to be a safe space for Black artists to thrive and develop their careers and I’m excited to part of the work that will secure Talawa’s legacy for the next 40 years.

Reid brings a deep commitment and expertise to the role. As director of Spotlight Inclusion, she advises organisations nationally and internationally on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy and her career in leadership and education reflects a dedication in embedding inclusion at every level of institutional practice.

Reid takes over from Elaine Banton, who steps down after six years of transformative leadership at the helm of Talawa’s board.

Elaine Banton comments, I am deeply honoured to have served as Chair of the Board for Talawa for the past six years, and I step down with immense pride in all we have achieved together. Founded 40 years ago by four visionary women, Talawa has long been a truly diverse home for art at a time when inclusion was neither fashionable nor widely embraced. During my tenure, the company’s growth has been rich and exponential, driven by bold storytelling, artistic excellence, and community resonance; cementing its place of leadership within the ecosystem.

Highlights for me include Play On!, Running with Lions, and A Place for We; transformative works reflective of Talawa’s power and reach, as well as an inspiring collaboration with RADA slated for 2026. I hand over the reins to Shonagh Reid at a moment of strength and vitality, and I look forward with great excitement to celebrating Talawa’s incredible 40th anniversary year.

Artistic Director and Joint CEO, Michael Buffong also comments, We want to thank our outgoing chair, Elaine, for her incredible, inspiring and thoughtful leadership of Talawa's board of trustees. We have been privileged to be able to draw on such a deep well of knowledge and expertise in preparing Talawa for its next step change at this historic 40-year juncture.

Executive Director and Joint CEO, Carolyn ML Forsyth adds, We're excited to welcome our incoming chair, Shonagh, who brings a wealth of experience and a clear sense of mission to the board. These attributes will be essential in ensuring that as an organisation we remain true to our founding principles and build on our extraordinary legacy.

The company’s anniversary year serves not only as a celebration of its pioneering past but as a call to sustain and strengthen its future. With new leadership marking a look forward to the next four decades, Talawa is focused on future-proofing its mission and remains committed to ensuring that Black artists continue to thrive on British stages and beyond.