Belgrade Co-Produces New Dystopian Drama QUIET REBELS This Autumn

This autumn, the Belgrade Theatre is delighted to be co-producing Quiet Rebels, a brand new drama based on true stories of white women who crossed the colour line and married men of the Windrush generation.

Co-produced with Vital Xposure and Dervish Productions, Quiet Rebels premieres in the Belgrade's B2 auditorium from Sat 10 - Sat 17 Sept.

Written and directed by former Artistic Director of Vital Xposure, Julie McNamara and founder of Dervish Productions, Hassan Mahamdallie, the drama-noir is set in a dystopian, authoritarian state England where people who marry across the race lines are considered traitors.

Julie McNamara and Hassan Mahamdallie's extensive research gives voice to the stories of unsung women, who faced hostility, battled discrimination, and showed courage in the face of racism. They defied race and class prejudice and social stigma directed against them and their families, and laid the foundations of the multi-cultural society we enjoy today.

Film, movement, and soundscapes with integrated creative access provide a powerful dramatisation of the true stories. The creative team have experimented with a new approach to integrating access into the design of the production, using a vibrant, percussive soundscape and rich visual narrative that incorporates captions, BSL and audio description to sew access into the fabric of the show.

The creative team of renowned, diverse practitioners who have developed this vital work are Simon Kenny (Designer), Jeanefer Jean-Charles (Movement Director), Stephen Rudder (Filmmaker), Mohammed Ali (Digital Artist), Awate Abdalla (Composer / Sound Designer), Gabriel Finn (Lighting Designer), Troi Lee (Deaf Rave) and Paul Burgess (Creative Captions Designer).

Co-director and co-writer Julie McNamara said: "For me, researching these stories and writing this play, was vital to my mental health. We have struggled for five years in the courts and finally heard justice in the Royal Courts at the close of 2020. I have been seething with rage at the devastating impact of successive governments' casual disregard of the contribution of Black people and communities of colour in shaping the country we live in today. And so Quiet Rebels was born."

Quiet Rebels is produced in Coventry in partnership with Soul City Arts and The Albany Theatre.

