Battersea Arts Centre and Wild Rumpus To Present THE HOLLY KING AND THE OAK KING

To be presented Battersea Arts Centre from 29 November - 24 December 2024.

By: Oct. 23, 2024
An exciting new collaboration between Battersea Arts Centre and Wild Rumpus, The Holly King and The Oak King opens at BAC this November for the festive season.

Inspired by a traditional Celtic folk tale, the story begins during a one-hundred-year long summer, where The Oak King, leader of warmth has defeated The Holly King, ruler of cold, throwing nature and the seasons out of balance.    

Young audiences are invited to join an exciting quest to restore winter, following performers on a dash through BAC's much loved old Town Hall building, with its many atmospheric rooms and spaces. As the story unfolds through puppetry and performance, everyone becomes part of the action in a theatrical trail with plenty of surprises along the way.  

Wild Rumpus are an award-winning, immersive events company focusing on nature connectedness, collective wonder and the power of play. Creating distinctive, experiential work at festivals and large-scale events, they are renowned for creative interventions, meaningful partnerships and a sustainable approach. Recent projects include, amongst others, Solstice at BAC, Hampton Court's Palace of Light and ongoing collaboration The Lanterns with Chester Zoo, a fixture for the past six years.

This festive season, BAC is also hosting a Santa's Grotto. Children can meet Saint Nick, share their Christmas wishes and receive an early Christmas gift, creating lasting memories for the whole family this December.

The Holly King and The Oak King

Company: Battersea Arts Centre and Wild Rumpus
Venue: Battersea Arts Centre, Lavender Hill, SW11 5TN 
Dates: 29 Nov - 24 Dec 2024, Tue – Sun 
Times: Entry times at 30 min intervals, 10am-5pm
Price: Adults £14.50 - £19.50, Under 16s £12.50 - £16.50, Disabled Person £7.25 – £9.75
All orders are subject to a £2 booking fee
Running Time: Approximately 45 minutes
Age Recommendation: Ages 4+ but all ages welcome
Booking Link:  bac.org.uk/whats-on/the-holly-king-and-the-oak-king/ 




