Barney Norris' BLOOD WEDDING Receives London Premiere At Clapham's Omnibus Theatre

Blood Wedding by Barney Norris will receive its London Premiere at Clapham's Omnibus Theatre from Wednesday 30 April – Saturday 24 May, presented by Two's Company and Karl Sydow in association with Tilly Films. The dark comedy brings Lorca's passionate Spanish classic blazing into today's England.



Tension runs high in a village on the edge of Salisbury Plain as the happy anticipation of a wedding suddenly turns ominous. Georgie, 22 and the bride-to-be, is torn between her fiancé Rob and her ex, Lee. The seeds of disaster aresown.



Inspired by Frederico Garcia Lorca's play, Barney Norris brings us bang up-to-date with the dreams and fears of any young couple today. Do we ever dare to do what is in our hearts, do ‘one pure thing'?



Tricia Thorns' award-winning Two's Company is best known for sparkling rediscoveries of forgotten classics – A Day by the Sea, Bodies, The Cutting of the Cloth at Southwark Playhouse, Don't Destroy Me at the Arcola,London Wall at the Finborough.



Multi-award-winning Barney Norris's other plays include Visitors and Eventide at the Arcola, Nightfall at the Bridge Theatre and Second Best at Riverside Studios. He is also the author of novels, including Five Rivers Met On A Wooded Plain and Undercurrent.



Blood Wedding is directed by Tricia Thorns, with set design by Alex Marker, costume design by Carla Joy Evans, lighting design by Neill Brinkworth and sound design by Dominic Bilkey.



The cast includes Alix Dunmore (Sister Boniface TV, The 39 Steps, West End), David Fielder (The Cleaner TV,As You Like It RSC, Small Island National Theatre, Esme Lonsdale (Arthur's Whisky Feature film), Kiefer Moriarty (Around the world in 80 days-ish, The Velveteen Rabbit feature film, Magic goes Wrong UK tour), Christopher Neenan in his professional debut and Nell Williams (Game of Thrones, Young Sherlock TV, Huntington feature film). Press night: Friday 2 May at 7.30pm.