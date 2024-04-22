Bang & Olufsen Partner With STUDIOCANAL to Launch Search for Artist Residency at Metropolis Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Continuing its commitment to nurture grassroots musicians, Bang & Olufsen is giving aspiring artists the chance to win a career-changing five-day residency at London's Metropolis Studios, where Amy Winehouse created her pivotal 'Back to Black' album.

In celebration of the highly anticipated feature film BACK TO BLACK, in cinemas April 12th, the luxury audio brand is partnering with STUDIOCANAL to launch a competition that could kickstart the artistic journey of one lucky singer-songwriter.

Inhabiting the same creative spaces as Winehouse and other musical giants, the winning artist will be supported by mastering engineer Stuart Hawkes, who worked on 'Back to Black'. The aim of the week will be for the artist to walk away with two mastered tracks, with the Metropolis production team on hand to assist with the recording and mixing processes.

The competition comes hot off the heels of Bang & Olufsen's successful B&O Music Lates event series, which provided a platform for London's brightest in the brand's flagship Mayfair store and cemented its status as a cultural hub.

"Bang & Olufsen of Mayfair was designed to foster a culture of collaboration and creativity - and we hope the competition will build a bridge between London's emerging artists and the music industry," says Zoe Baddeley, Head of Marketing & PR (UK & IE) at Bang & Olufsen.

"Amy Winehouse remains one of the city's most inspiring artists, and we're delighted to be partnering with STUDIOCANAL to celebrate her story and uplift budding singer-songwriters."

A panel of industry experts will select three talented finalists from the competition entrants to take to the stage at an exclusive event hosted in London on 1st May. The finalists will perform in front of a live audience, and the judging panel will include - Sam Taylor Johnson (Director, BACK TO BLACK), Stuart Hawkes (Mastering Engineer, Metropolis Studios), and a music industry expert - who will select one overall winner.

As well as being gifted the five-day Metropolis Studios residency, the winning artist will have the rare opportunity to perform live alongside Winehouse's original band on the night.

Singer-songwriters can enter here and will need to submit a short introduction to themselves and a video performance of one of their original pieces of music.

The three finalists will be selected by 23rd April to perform at the final event in London on 1st May.