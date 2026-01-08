Ballet Icons Gala Celebrates 20th Anniversary at the London Coliseum

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrating its 20th anniversary year, the Ballet Icons Gala will return to London’s Coliseum on 15 February 2026. One of the most prestigious events in the global dance calendar, the Gala is renowned for bringing together the world’s best dancers and choreographers from leading ballet companies. This landmark edition will be accompanied by the English National Ballet Philharmonic Orchestra, who will help to celebrate two decades of world class ballet in a grand fashion.

The 2026 Gala will feature a programme of classical and contemporary masterpieces, including world premieres and exclusive anniversary commissions created especially for the occasion. The evening brings together a cast of internationally acclaimed dancers from the world’s leading ballet companies, including The Royal Ballet, Berlin State Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, La Scala Theatre Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. A particular highlight of this year’s programme is a special collaboration with New York non-profit Vildwerk Foundation to present the UK premiere of Asylum, a piece by award-winning choreographer Antonia Franceschi highlighting the world’s environmental crisis.

Audiences can also look forward to much-loved classical highlights, rarely performed gems and exciting contemporary works by Edwaard Liang, Wayne McGregor, Angelin Preljocaj, Marco Goecke, Jason Kittelberger, Mthuthuzeli November and Jean-Christophe Maillot.

The cast for the 2026 Gala will feature world-class dancers: Eleanora Abbagnato (Ex-Paris Opera Ballet), Timofej Andriyashenko (La Scala Ballet), Braylon Browner (International Star Dancer), Antonio Casalinho (Vienna State Ballet), Sarah Chun (Northern Ballet), Reece Clarke (Royal Ballet), Travis Clausen-Knight (International Star Dancer), Margarita Fernandes (Vienna State Ballet), Mathew Golding (International Star Dancer), Francesca Hayward (Royal Ballet), Isaac Hernandes (American Ballet Theatre), Catherine Hurlin (American Ballet Theatre), Fumi Kaneko (Royal Ballet), Jason Kittelberger (International Star Dancer), Lucia Lacarra (International Star Dancer), Maia Makhateli (Dutch National Ballet), Nicoletta Manni (La Scala Ballet), Paul Marque (Paris Opera Ballet), Vadim Muntagirov (Royal Ballet), Marianela Núñez OBE (Royal Ballet), Natalia Osipova (Royal Ballet), Anna Rose O’Sullivan (Royal Ballet), James Pett (International Star Dancer), Patricio Reve (International Star Dancer), Marcellino Sambé (Royal Ballet), Yana Salenko (Berlin State Ballet), Riho Sakamoto (Dutch National Ballet), Daniil Simkin (Berlin State Ballet), Timothy van Poucke (Dutch National Ballet) and Edward Watson MBE (Ex-Royal Ballet).

The event will also be accompanied by an exclusive photography exhibition which captures the highlights of two decades of the Ballet Icons Gala.

Founder and Artistic Director, Olga Balakeets, comments, "It is a great source of pride for me to reach this milestone in a project that began 20 years ago, celebrating the 80th birthday of one of the world’s most renowned prima ballerinas and ballet icons, the legendary Maia Plisetskaya. Twenty years on, we are here discovering and presenting the new ballet icons of today, while at the same time showcasing the very best of this remarkable art form—ballet."