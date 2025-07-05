Bailey Swilley's GIMME A SIGN! To Return To The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gimme a Sign! will play Greenside (Fern Studio), 22 - 24 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2PQ from Friday 1st - Saturday 23rd August 2025 (not 10th, 17th), 15:05.

Haunted tampons, magical p*ss play and soul-searching at Costco: according to comedian Bailey Swilley, nothing is too "woo-woo" when it comes to dealing with death. Welcome to Bailey's hilarious ghost tour, Gimme a Sign!, full of spellbinding life lessons on family expectations, grief, and growing up. In this vulnerable yet irreverent solo comedy, she shares how she survived the darkest time in her life—the unexpected passing of her father—through an obsession with looking for signs from the great beyond. Gimme a Sign! is a raw, deeply personal, and often silly piece that explores the unanswered questions that loss often leaves us with.

At its core, Gimme a Sign! is about the agony of grief—the kind that cracks you open—and the winding road of piecing yourself back together. This emotional séance of memory and meaning guides audiences through nostalgia and absurdity, where the supernatural meets the super-personal. It's a joyride through the messiness of coming up millennial, with nods to Forrest Gump, Blink-182, Britney Spears, and one regrettable decision to ditch underwear as a teenager.

Gimme a Sign! centres on familial relationships, identity, and the quiet rebellion required to become who you truly are. It explores the pressure of being mixed-race, with an Asian father and grandmother, and the strains that often come bundled with cultural pride and generational legacy. The show is about recognising when those expectations stop serving you and having the courage to break free.

Writer and performer Bailey Swilley comments, "This show is dedicated to all the kind-hearted witchy folks and 'tiger girlies' (daughters of tiger parents). Whether you're into the spirit world or not, Gimme a Sign! will turn you into a believer of... something! What could be better than a LIFE-AFFIRMING comedy about DEATH, honey?"

Equal parts ghost story, comedy, and total catharsis, Gimme a Sign! is a love letter to family and self, with a side of mischief and maybe even a message from the other side.