BRIDGERTON-Inspired Concert and Regency Ball Will Open Southbank Centre's Classical Season

Fans of period dramas are invited to dust off their ballroom shoes and step into a world of Regency-inspired revelry this September, as the Southbank Centre opens its new classical music season with a glittering double bill of live orchestral music and a Grand Ball (Fri 26 Sep).

Part of Alternative Experiences – the Southbank Centre's classical music programming that reimagines how audiences encounter and experience classical music – the evening begins with a special live edition of BBC Radio 3's Friday Night Is Music Night in the Royal Festival Hall, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Conducted by Karen Ní Bhroin, the Friday Night Is Music Night: Bridgerton and Beyond concert celebrates the music of beloved period dramas including Bridgerton, Downton Abbey, Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility and Emma. Audiences can expect well-loved scores and string quartet takes on contemporary chart-toppers that have become a musical signature of the modern period drama. Featured arrangements include hits by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, as heard in Bridgerton, alongside well-known classical works such as Prokofiev's Classical Symphony, Rossini's The Barber of Seville and Max Richter's reimagining of Vivaldi's Four Seasons.

Later in the evening, the action moves to the Royal Festival Hall's Clore Ballroom to join Regency dance mistress Libby Curzon for a participatory, period-themed dance event, accompanied by live musical performances. Whether dressed in jeans or Regency finery, visitors are invited to waltz, sway and soak up the atmosphere as the ballroom transforms into a Regency dance worthy of "the 'Ton".