BRASSED OFF Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre in August

A new production of the much-loved modern classic Brassed Off opens at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in August.

The show is a co-production with Theatre by the Lake in Keswick and the Octagon Theatre Bolton. It plays at Theatre by the Lake throughout July before moving to the SJT from 2 to 31 August and finally at the Octagon from 5 to 28 September.

Adapted for the stage by Paul Allen from the screenplay by Bridlington-born Mark Herman, who also directed the smash hit 1996 film, it is directed by Theatre by the Lake's Artistic Director, Liz Stevenson.

A talented company of ten including several actor-musicians will perform this new production full of grit, heart and northern humour: Daneka Etchells, Maxine Finch, Joey Hickman, Joanna Holden, Matt Ian Kelly, Greg Patmore, Russell Richardson, Barney Taylor, Andrew Turner and Hannah Woodward.

It’s 1994, ten years after the miners’ strike, and the tight-knit mining community of Grimley, Yorkshire, are fighting to keep their colliery open. Meanwhile, revered band leader Danny battles to keep his dispirited band of brass-playing miners together with the dream of qualifying for the National Championships at London’s Royal Albert Hall. When the uncertainty around the pit’s future becomes too much for the band members, loyalty is tested, pressure mounts and the community begins to break apart. With their whole way of life at stake, can the band find a way to play on?

Liz Stevenson says: “We’re thrilled to collaborate once more with co-producers Octagon Theatre Bolton and the Stephen Joseph Theatre on this dynamic in-the-round production. It’s a timely moment to present this iconic play, 30 years after the 1984 miners’ strike. Our production looks back on the battles of this close-knit mining community, asking: what has changed? And what does this play mean to us today? We’ve assembled an incredible team to deliver a moving theatrical experience that celebrates the resilience of communities and the transformative power of music."

The Brassed Off creative team also includes Simon Kenny (set and costume design); MATTHEW MALONE (musical supervisor, arrangements and additional compositions); Johanna Town (lighting design); Russell Ditchfield (sound design); Chi San Howard (movement director); Alice Roberts (costume supervisor); Callum Berridge (associate director); Danny Vavrečka (associate lighting designer); Francesca Warren (music preparation); Bethan Clark (fight director); Natalie Grady (dialect coach); Tom Harrison (brass band consultant) and Olivia Barr CDG (casting director).

Brassed Off can be seen at the SJT in Scarborough from Friday 2 August to Saturday 31 August. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

Comments