BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF 2025 Tour Cast Announced

The cast and full 2025 tour dates for James Graham's adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's Boys from the Blackstuff have been announced.

Following sold out seasons at Liverpool's Royal Court and the National Theatre, and in London's West End at the Garrick Theatre, the production hits the road in 2025 on a 20 venue tour, beginning at Theatre Royal Windsor in January and ending at Theatr Clwyd in July.

‘80s Liverpool. Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money. What are they supposed to do? Work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? They just need a chance. Life is tough but the lads can play the game. Find the jobs, avoid the ‘sniffers' and see if you can have a laugh along the way.

George Caple plays Chrissie, Jurell Carter plays Loggo, Jay Johnson takes on the role of Yosser, Ged McKenna plays George and Mark Womack is Dixie. Reiss Barber plays Snowy, Amber Blease plays Angie, Kyle Harrison-Pope is Kevin, Sean Kingsley is Malloy, Jamie Peacock is Moss, and Sian Polhill-Thomas plays Ms Sutcliffe. They are joined by Graham Elwell, Elliot Kingsley and Victoria Oxley.

James Graham's powerful adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's BAFTA award-winning television drama has picked up rave reviews since it premiered at Liverpool's Royal Court in September 2023. Directed by Kate Wasserberg, the tour includes a return to its home city at the Liverpool Empire from 25 – 29 March 2025. The tour will end in July at Theatr Clwyd, making it the first touring production to visit the theatre following the completion of its redevelopment in the spring.

James Graham says, "Alan Bleasdale's masterpiece is, a story proudly forged in the humour and voice of Liverpool, and it was a real honour and a thrill to open it to packed houses there last year, before bringing our show to London and the West End.

But Boys From the Blackstuff remains a story of national significance, with a lasting impact on British culture.Taking it on the road, to communities around the country, feels like the most important thing we could be doing next with our story.I'm delighted by the support and belief from Bill Kenwright Ltd, and Liverpool's Royal Court that birthed it."

Alan Bleasdale says, “I never expected Boys from the Blackstuff to be quite the sell-out sensation it has become at Liverpool's Royal Court, at the National Theatre and then in London's West End.

What I always hoped was that the rest of the country might have a chance to see this magnificent adaptation by James Graham. Now, that has been made possible by Bill Kenwright Ltd who have staged my theatre work since Are You Lonesome Tonight over forty years ago!

James Graham's Dear England (National Theatre and West End), a portrait of England footballer and team manager Gareth Southgate starring Joseph Fiennes, was nominated for nine Olivier Awards and the BBC has commissioned a four-part drama by Graham based on his play. His latest play, Punch, premiered at Nottingham Playhouse in May and his revised version will premiere at The Young Vic in March 2025. It is based on Jacob Dunne's book Right from Wrong, an unflinching true-life account of how teenager Jacob throws a single punch with fatal consequences and then, when released from prison, meets the parents of his victim. Graham's other writing includes The Way (BBC), Sherwood (BBC), Best of Enemies (Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre), Quiz (Chichester's Minerva Theatre, West End and ITV), Ink (Almeida Theatre, West End, Broadway) and This House (National Theatre).

Alan Bleasdale is a Liverpool-based playwright, screenwriter and writer. His playwrighting work includes Are You Lonesome Tonight?, Down the Dock Road, Having a Ball, It's a Madhouse and No More Sitting on the Old School Bench. TV includes Boys from the Blackstuff, Scully, The Monocled Mutineer, G.B.H., Jake's Progress, Melissa, Oliver Twist and The Sinking of the Laconia. Film includes No Surrender. Alan Bleasdale has also authored two novels and numerous short stories.

Boys from the Blackstuff is directed by Kate Wasserberg (Artistic Director, Theatr Clwyd), with set and costume design by Amy Jane Cook, lighting design by Ian Scott, movement direction by Rachael Nanyonjo, original music and sound design by Dyfan Jones, video design by Jamie Jenkin and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams of Rc-Annie Ltd. Associate Director is Tim Welton.

TOUR DATES

29 Jan – 8 Feb Theatre Royal Windsor theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

11 - 15 Feb Richmond Theatre atgtickets.com/Richmond

18- 22 Feb Bromley Churchill churchilltheatre.co.uk

25 Feb – 1 Mar Theatre Royal Bath theatreroyal.org.uk

5 - 8 Mar The Grand Theatre Blackpool blackpoolgrand.co.uk

11 - 15 Mar Theatre Royal Glasgow atgtickets.com/Glasgow

18 - 22 Mar Birmingham Rep birmingham-rep.co.uk

25 - 29 Mar Liverpool Empire Theatre atgtickets.com/Liverpool

8 - 12 Apr Cheltenham Everyman everymantheatre.org.uk

15 – 19 Apr Derby Theatre derbytheatre.co.uk

22 – 26 Apr Lowry Salford thelowry.com

29 Apr – 3 May Yvonne Arnaud Guildford yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

13 – 17 May Leeds Grand leedsheritagetheatres.com

20 - 24 May Theatre Royal Newcastle theatreroyal.co.uk

28 – 31 May Mercury Theatre Colchester mercurytheatre.co.uk/

3 - 6 June Cast Doncaster castindoncaster.com

10 – 14 June Regent Theatre Stoke atgtickets.com/Stoke

17 – 21 Jun Theatre Royal Brighton atgtickets.com/Brighton

24 - 28 Jun Marlowe Theatre Canterbury marlowetheatre.com

1 - 5 July Theatr Clywd Mold theatrclwyd.com

