BEYOND VAN GOGH and BEYOND MONET Liverpool Dates Extended

Liverpool art fans will have more time to enjoy this summer's Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet with the immersive experiences announcing they are extending their run. The multimedia attractions were due to visit Exhibition Centre Liverpool from Tuesday 15th July to Sunday 3rd August. But since tickets went on sale in February, demand has been so great it has now been decided to extend the 2025 run until Friday 15th August - giving visitors an additional two weeks to catch both stunning immersive shows. Tickets for the extended dates are on sale now!

Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet will be staged on different days throughout what is now a four-and-a-half-week stay at the landmark waterfront venue.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history's most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they come alive around them.

Meanwhile Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience has been seen by thousands of people at venues across North America, and now it is coming to the UK, following in Beyond Van Gogh's footsteps by being premiered in Liverpool.

In the immersive impressionist extravaganza, cutting-edge technology breathes new life into more than 400 of the legendary French painter's artworks, taking visitors on a spectacular and unforgettable audio-visual journey through his captivating and colourful world.

Beyond Monet brings together some of the artist's most famous canvases – including Poppies, Impression: Sunrise and his exquisite Water Lilies series – with lesser-known works which all swirl around the space, offering a fresh and exciting new look at much-loved masterpieces and a deeper connection with Monet, his subjects and his innovative technique.

Taking inspiration from Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet's works, visitors can freely roam the Infinity Room where they are transported inside the paintings themselves to the accompaniment of a moving original score.

There are a range of ticket options including VIP Experience tickets, and new for 2025, special family tickets and ‘parent and child' tickets which offer great savings on individual prices.

And a programme of complementary activities has already been announced which will include Yoga, Pilates, mediation and painting sessions which will all take place within the immersive experiences.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “When we premiered Beyond Van Gogh in Liverpool last summer we were overwhelmed with the amazing response from visitors. And it seems city art lovers are just as excited for the return of Van Gogh and the first visit of Beyond Monet.

“So, I'm absolutely delighted we're able to extend the run of both immersive experiences for an additional two weeks.

“'I also want to thank Exhibition Centre Liverpool for its continued enthusiasm and support. We forged a great working relationship with the team there in 2024 and since then the partnership has just got stronger and stronger. They're brilliant at what they do, and I know this summer is going to be another memorable visit to the beautiful Mersey waterfront.”

“Even before opening, the excitement and demand for Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh have exceeded all expectations,” said Colm Graham, Head of Partnerships, Hospitality and Exhibition Sales at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

“We're thrilled the exhibition will be extended to run for an additional two weeks, giving even more people the chance to experience this breathtaking celebration of Van Gogh and Monet's work. It's a testament to the appetite for world-class cultural experiences here in Liverpool. Working once again with the incredibly talented team at Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group has been a real pleasure – their creativity and commitment to immersive storytelling is second to none and we can't wait to welcome visitors through our doors to experience it.”

