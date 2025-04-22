BETTIE PAGE, QUEEN OF PIN-UPS - THE MUSICAL (IN CONCERT) Comes to at the Lyric Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bettie Page, Queen of Pin-Ups – The Musical in concert will be staged for one night only on Monday 9 June 2025, 7.30pm at the Lyric Theatre starring Shona McGarty.



Shona McGarty (Eastenders, 2:22 A Ghost Story) will star in the titular role of Bettie Page. McGarty is a distinguished English actress widely recognized for her portrayal of Whitney Dean in the iconic BBC soap opera EastEnders. Most recently, she starred in 2:22 A Ghost Story at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin. McGarty's exceptional talents as both an actress and vocalist have earned her critical acclaim and a devoted following.

Shona McGarty said, “Bettie's era of the 1950s has always fascinated me, the fashion, the hairstyles etc. Burlesque is an art form and embodies the empowerment of women, and Bettie shone a light on that. I'm excited to be given this opportunity to bring Bettie to life and hope to do justice to her character and her story.”

Director Rachel Klein commented, "It's absolutely thrilling to be able to tell this story of Bettie Page, undoubtedly one of the most influential style and countercultural icons of the 20th century, and to explore the tragic and beautiful layers of this remarkable life."

Mark Roesler, President of the Bettie Page Estate remarked, "Bettie Page's legacy transcends the pin-up era; she remains a symbol of unapologetic sensuality, female agency, and the enduring power of a unique and captivating persona. We are delighted to be premiering the concert version of our Bettie Page musical in London's West End.”

Producer and Book Writer Tegan Summer added, "Bettie Page was a trailblazer who defied societal norms and embraced her unique identity. I am thrilled with my continued collaboration with the Bettie Page Estate, and hope our show offers a deeper understanding of Bettie as an artist and a woman, ensuring her powerful story continues to inspire, as it has done for decades."

This revealing new bio-musical tells the story of the original revolutionary pin-up model, and pop culture icon, Bettie Page.

All Bettie wants is to escape her circumstances and live a normal life, yet when she discovers glamour photography in the 1950s, all she wants is the right to be able to do it. Bettie's iconic status is born out of her fierce feminism and fight for personal liberties.

Bettie Page, Queen of Pin-Ups – The Musical chronicles her quest for freedom of expression through seminal moments in history, original songs, and the greatest hits of the 50s and 60s.



Bettie Page: Queen of Pin-Ups – The Musical is produced by Tegan Summer Theatricals in association with Mark Roesler.

Comments