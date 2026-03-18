Photos: Harki Bhambra, Michelle Bonnard, and More in LIVING at Sheffield Theatres

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Sheffield Theatres has released production images for the world premiere of LIVING from award-winning Sheffield playwright, Leo Butler (Redundant) and directed by Abigail Graham (Merchant of Venice - The Globe). This new state-of-the-nation drama about all the years of our lives plays at Sheffield Theatre’s Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse until Sat 4 Apr 2026. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Harki Bhambra (Two Doors Down) as Rajesh and others, Michelle Bonnard (House of the Dragon) as Jules and others, Samuel Creasey (The Book Of Dust: La Belle Sauvage) as Mike, Kenny Doughty (Vera) as Brian, Andrew Macklin (The Witcher) as Sean and others, Melina Sinadinou (Beyond Paradise) as Maya and others, Abby Vicky-Russell (Here We Go) as Rebecca and Liz White (Life on Mars) as Kathy. The cast of eight will perform over 30 roles, embodying numerous characters that span the 55 year narrative of the play.

Sheffield, 1969. Kathy and Brian move into that big old house on Burngreave Road. Just turned twenty, a couple of babies on the way, they’ve got their whole lives ahead of them.

But living is a funny business. Kids, money, work. Thatcherism, Blairism and Trump. As the world turns around them, will Kathy and Brian keep their home together through fifty five years of change?

Sheffield Theatres Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman said: “LIVING feels like such an important play for us to be making at Sheffield Theatres this year. Leo Butler is an extraordinary Sheffield talent, and he has never had a play produced on our stages. It felt vital to include his work about his city in my first season as Artistic Director. I cannot wait for audiences to experience his writing and his collaboration with the mighty Abigail Graham. She is leading a brilliant creative team and the most wonderful company of actors are bringing Leo's words to life.”

The creative team are Writer - Leo Butler, Director - Abigail Graham, Set & Costume Designer - Sarah Beaton, Lighting Designer - Matt Haskins, Sound Designer - Annie May Fletcher, Video Designer - Dan Light, Movement & Intimacy Director - Angela Gasparetto, Casting Director - Sophie Parrott CDG, Fight Director - Bret Yount, Associate Director - Gitika Buttoo, Wigs, Hair & Make Up Designer - Darren Ware, Assistant Director - Georgie Botham.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet