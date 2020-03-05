BERLIN GIRL Comes to New Wimbledon Theatre

BERLIN GIRL will be presented 22nd-25th April (Press night 23rd) at New Wimbledon Theatre (Studio). The show is one act - 75 mins.

Berlin Girl is a brand new musical based on the true story of Miriam, a 16 year old girl who defied East Germany's communist regime and tried to escape over the Berlin Wall. After the wall has fallen, she returns to the former Stasi offices to collect her file, pieced together by the Puzzle Women, a group working tirelessly amongst the scraps and shreds of the old secret police documents. The file details her Uncle's haphazard jaunts over the border, her bookish schoolboy admirer Xander, and even her time in prison. But will the papers help Miriam uncover the truth?

This exciting story of love, rebellion and empowerment is set to an inventive electronic score by young composer George Rennison, and is performed and created by an array of fresh new talent from top UK musical theatre schools, such as Arts Ed, GSA & Performers.The award-winning Eastern Edge Theatre Company was established in 2016 by Arts Ed student Charlie Pittman to present challenging & ambitious work created entirely by young people. Berlin Girl was included in the new musicals podcast All That Scratch, recorded live at The Other Palace in July 2019, and the first incarnation of the work premiered at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe to sell out audiences and fantastic feedback.





