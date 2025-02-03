BEING SEEN to Make European Debut at OSO Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



London audiences will soon experience the sharp wit and theatrical brilliance of BEING SEEN, a Joseph Jefferson Best Actor Award-winning production written and directed by Richard Gustin. Featuring an electrifying cast, including 14-time Midwest Emmy winner Will Clinger and celebrated stage actress Kelly Anne Clark, this fast-paced comedy with a dark underbelly makes its highly anticipated European debut.

An actor responds to an audition notice only to face a highly esteemed director whose methods prove to be more than expected. As wits and instincts clash, a battle of words and intentions unfolds, revealing the complexities of the creative process. BEING SEEN is a gripping, intelligent, and wickedly funny exploration of ambition, artistry, and power in the world of theatre.

Cast: Kelly Anne Clark - The Actor Will Clinger - The Director

Serena Bunn - Understudy for The Actor Michael Stafford Wells - Understudy for The Director

Creative Team: Producer: RG Productions Writer & Director: Richard Gustin Stage Manager: Lydia Goble LaGue Marketing: Atlie Gilbert

RG Productions is an innovative theatre company committed to presenting quality entertainment to diverse audiences while promoting community dialogue and positive social change.

About the Playwright:

Richard Gustin's extensive body of work includes A Sparrow Falls (premiere fundraiser for the Lydia R. Diamond New Play Award, Chicago Dramatists), Being Seen (Joseph Jefferson Award winner, FringeNYC Fan Favorite), Surviving the Cycle, Leviathan, WINK, Circle 7, Mercy, Flat World, Someone Like Me, Concentric Circles, When Life Happens, Found Objects, Switch, CruciFiction, and an adaptation of Everyman. Being Seen previously enjoyed a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at FringeNYC starring Broadway veteran William Youmans (To Kill a Mockingbird with Jeff Daniels, WICKED) and Allison Minick.

Don't miss the European premiere of this must-see theatrical experience.

OSO Arts Center and RG Productions Present: European Premiere: BEING SEEN Written & Directed by RICHARD GUSTIN. Dates: March 05 - 09, 2025 Weds to Sat at 7:30 PM Sat & Sun Matinee at 3:30 PM.

Comments