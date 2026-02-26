BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Comes to the Birmingham Hippodrome

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Multi award-winning Back to the Future The Musical will be coming to Birmingham Hippodrome as part of its first ever UK tour. The production will visit the city from Tuesday 9 March until Saturday 10 April 2027, with tickets going on sale to Hippodrome Friends on Monday 2 March 2026 at 10am.

Back to the Future The Musical continues to run in the West End at the Adelphi Theatre, entering its 5th year in London, having broken box office records at the venue, and been seen by over 2 million people. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical is also a global success, with productions currently running in North America, Japan and on Royal Caribbean Cruises, with Australian and German productions to follow. The show has been seen by over 4 million people worldwide so far.

“I'm so delighted that the DeLorean will be travelling 88 mph to all the main theatre cities in the UK so that we can bring this heartfelt spectacle of a show to those who haven't seen it in the West End or want to see it again. Great Scott! Audiences are going to have such a fun and thrilling ride in a show which will tour in all its glory and be one of the biggest sets to come out on the road” said Lead Producer Colin Ingram.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Back to the Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Chris Bailey (choreography), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown – this year marks the 40th anniversary of the film's release. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).