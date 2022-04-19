Author Abi Morgan Brings A Reading Of Extracts, Q&A and Book Signing to The Royal Court Theatre, 11 May 

To mark the release of BAFTA and Emmy-award winning screenwriter Abi Morgan's new book, This Is Not A Pity Memoir, The Royal Court Theatre will host a reading of extracts followed by a Q&A and book signing on Wednesday 11 May 2022, 6.30pm in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs.

Extracts from This Is Not A Pity Memoir, will be read by actor Fiona Button (Rose Defoe in Abi Morgan's highly acclaimed BBC series, The Split). The Q&A will involve a conversation with Abi Morgan and Theresa Dauncey (Chief Executive of the National Brain Appeal), hosted by Royal Court Theatre Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone.

An ordinary day.

The end of ordinary life.

One morning in June, Abi had her to-do list - drop the kids to school, get coffee and go to work. Jacob had a bad headache so she added 'pick up steroids'. She returned home and found the man she loved and fought and laughed with for twenty years lying on the bathroom floor. And nothing would ever be the same again.

This Is Not A Pity Memoir is one of the most hotly anticipated literary debuts of 2022.

The event will support the National Brain Appeal with opportunities to donate available on the night.

Running time: approx. 1 hour 15 minutes.

Post-show the book signing will take place in the Samuel French Bookshop at the Royal Court.

This is Not A Pity Memoir by Abi Morgan is published by John Murray on 12 May 2022, price £14.99 hardback.

Tickets for the event are £12.50.

Purchase a book alongside your ticket to the event in the same transaction and you will save 20% on the hardback book (Book RRP £14.99).

Book tickets here https://royalcourttheatre.com/whats-on/this-is-not-a-pity-memoir/ ‎