At Yours Presents BERKOFF'S WOMEN Starring Linda Marlowe, Directed By Josie Lawrence

The one-woman show is due to be broadcast online from Thursday, November 19 to Sunday, November 22.

Theatre fans are being promised a series of must-see stage spectaculars beamed straight into their living rooms by new online streaming service At Yours. And the exciting programme of productions is being officially launched this autumn with a specially filmed version of the multi award-winning Berkoff's Women, compiled and performed by stage and screen actress Linda Marlowe and directed by Josie Lawrence.

The one-woman show, which is due to be broadcast online from Thursday, November 19 to Sunday, November 22, features some of writer and director Steven Berkoff's greatest female characters from plays including Decadence, Greek, East, Sturm und Drang and Agamemnon. Audiences will be able to watch the captivating performance unfold from the comfort of their own homes. At Yours is the brainchild of actress Gillian Hardie (Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia! Blood Brothers) and developer and film maker Eva Ragoo who also run showreel company The Reel Thing.

"The response to our trial broadcast was amazing. Within a few days of announcing it we'd sold several hundred tickets and following the screenings we received messages not only from people who had enjoyed watching but also from theatre professionals who wanted to get involved." One of those people was actress Linda Marlowe, who was due to celebrate her 80th birthday this summer by staging her daring one-woman show No Fear! at London's Hoxton Hall until the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of venues nationwide. Now theatre fans are being given the chance to see her reprise one of her other popular one-woman shows online instead. Gillian adds: "We're absolutely thrilled to be working with Linda. What an incredible woman!" Berkoff's Women is a theatrical exploration of sensuality, pathos, revenge, heart-breaking loneliness and riotous humour. Linda, who created the acclaimed piece by Steven Berkoff in 1999, has enjoyed a close association with the writer and director stretching back five decades and during which time she has played his leading ladies both in the West End and on international tours.

SHOW DETAILS Berkoff's Women will be screened online on November 19-22. Times: November 19 (preview) and 20 at 8pm, November 21-22 at 2pm and 8pm. Tickets: £10 on November 19, £15 on November 20-22, including booking fee To book visit: atyours.link

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You