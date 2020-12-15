Arusha Gallery Opens Digital Doors Of Exclusive New Online Store

Arusha Gallery opens the doors to a new online store, presenting a bespoke and exclusive curated selection of publications, limited edition prints and art objects for purchase.

The new online store reflects the continued development of Arusha Gallery since opening its main premises in Edinburgh's historic New Town in 2013. The acclaimed contemporary art gallery runs an annual programme of exhibitions, events and fairs, both nationally and internationally, with regular collaborations with guest artists, curators, festivals and institutions.

Offered in addition to work presented physically in the main gallery, the new online store provides audiences the opportunity to own exclusive and limited-edition items from a range of acclaimed artists represented by the gallery, alongside an exciting number of contemporary makers and designers. By no means simply an extension of the physical gallery, the online platform allows both artists and the curators to share a wider breadth of work, indeed some of their own favourite pieces.

Featured artists and makers will rotate throughout the year, those included in the opening offer include; a limited-edition Charlotte Keates Monograph ahead of her 2021 solo show, A Constant Hum which is available to pre-order for 2021 - with the limited edition including first ever hand finished print. A striking series of gouache on Yupo paper works by Edinburgh based painter Jacob Littlejohn, each work reflecting the artist's remarkable eye for composition and a surety of concept. An exclusive range of candlesticks and candelabras, each one unique and hand-built by Blue Firth at Dohm Ceramics, the Nottingham based studio whose design practice works with brands and collectives whose focus is on intuitive design, sustainability and care. Painter and printmaker, Plum Cloutman has created a series of etchings on watercolour paper, each featuring the sharp and deliberate lines the artist uses to differentiate pools of soft colour characteristics of the scenes she paints. The online store also features a small number of limited editions, lavishly illustrated publications which accompanied shows (Linger Awhile, 2018 and Beasts, 2020) at Arusha Gallery by one of Scotland's most distinctive artists, Helen Flockhart.

Agnieszka Prendota, Creative Director at Arusha Gallery said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the Arusha Gallery online store and hope that our customers and clients enjoy browsing through it as much as we enjoyed curating it. Home to an eclectic mix of publications, objet d'art and limited edition prints, the store is not simply an extension of the gallery proper, but rather a new platform from which we can shine a spotlight on a further selection of makers, artists and art forms."

Arusha's online store is open now via www.arushagallery.com/store