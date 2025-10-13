Artsdepot Unveils Autumn-winter Season And Anniversary Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sir Michael Palin has voiced his support for artsdepot as part of its anniversary programming, which blends new comedy, theatre, family shows and 'matinee meet-ups' that could help combat loneliness.

The best-selling author and comedy legend, who has often previewed his national book tours at the 20-year-old venue, shared his thoughts when reflecting on artsdepot's anniversary celebrations. He said: "I always enjoy playing the artsdepot. I like the atmosphere of the place and for trying out new shows I don't know anywhere better. Always a generous audience but never a push-over."

Alongside the autumn-winter programme, a free 21st anniversary exhibition, which takes place throughout the building, opens on 11 September, following a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and is a retelling of artsdepot's creation story.

Festive family shows not to be missed

This year, families can look forward to a mix of whimsical shows including The Tiger Who Came to Tea, a delectable tale of the famed tiger arrives via the West End (3 Dec - 4 Jan); The Night Before Christmas (8-31 December) sprinkles magic on the festive run-up; The Nutcracker (4th Jan) provides a dusting of sugar plum ballet treats; Baby Broadway Christmas offers West End hits from Frozen to The Snowman (30th Nov) and the utterly funny and unique Stick Man (28 - 30 Nov) is an adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved book.

Seasonal shows suitable for everyone include contemporary and exhilarating acrobatics, adrenaline-pumping street dance and roller-skating in Gorilla Circus: RPM (27th Sept), the untold true story of the famous and fabulous Elizabethan explorer, Sir Walter Raleigh in That Knave, Raleigh (11 Oct), and Drum, a new play by Jacob Roberts Mensah that fuses music and dance to chart two rising Ghanaian creatives grappling with success and identity in swinging 60s London (10 Oct). The perennial Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story For a Winter's Night has been adapted from Dickens' own performance script (12 Dec, ages 12+)

Make time for autumnal Matinee Meet-ups

Back by popular demand, artsdepot hosts its autumn series of Matinee Meet-ups, unique opportunities for solo arts fans to meet like-minded people up to an hour before shows start and enjoy light-hearted socialising. These meet-ups will be available at OperaUpClose: OperaCocktail (Sat 13 Sept) Gorilla Circus: RPM (Sat 27 Sept) and That Knave, Raleigh (Sat 11 Oct). Enjoy a warming hot drink and a catch-up in our cosy café. Open to everyone aged 18+

Comedy legends and new voices

Comedy takes centre stage on autumn-winter scheduling, including a much-loved favourite for children, Comedy Club 4 Kids (19 Oct). Adults can enjoy an evening of comedy from comic giant Stephen K Amos: Now We're Talking! (13 Nov) and Chuckl. Comedy Club with appearances from Seann Walsh, Keith Farnan, Finlay Christie and Kate Barron (1 Nov), and Angelos Epithimiou, Tony Law, STEPHEN BAILEY and Lily Phillips (Fri 12 December). Other comedians spreading seasonal cheer include Nick Helm: No One Gets Out Alive (24 Sept) and Tom Houghton: Deep (25 Sept).

The perfect music match

The Young'uns make their debut at artsdepot to entertain with Christmas songs old and new, performed with harmony, heart and humour (6 Dec); Opera Cocktail by OperaUpClose (13 Sept) serves a delicious cocktail of classics by Puccini, Mozart, Verdi and more with a contemporary English twist, Buenos Klezmer perform uplifting and heart-warming authentic Jewish folk music of the Eastern European shtetl and Sephardic world (30 Nov), and I Know All Their Songs (Cohen, Bernstein, Joni & Me!) character artist Deb Filler shines a light on chance encounters with Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Bernstein by taking audiences on a musical odyssey (29 Nov).

Monique Deletant, CEO and Creative Director of artsdepot says: "This season we're bringing together our most diverse mix of programming yet."

"As North London's go-to cultural hub, we are welcoming high-quality shows with brilliant staging in our iconic spaces, as well as household comedy names and unforgettable musical experiences."

"We are also committed to providing a warm and welcoming space with our café, matinee meet-ups, bar and free soft-play area."