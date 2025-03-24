Artists Set For Little Simz' MELTDOWN at Southbank Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Southbank Centre has announced the much-anticipated first wave of artists performing at Little Simz’ Meltdown. Taking place this summer from Thursday 12 - Sunday 22 June, Little Simz is assembling an outstanding line-up of artists that defy genre, forge new musical ideas and reflect the expanse of Little Simz’ captivating body of work.

Little Simz, the curator of the 30th edition of Meltdown, will play a unique, one-off special performance in the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 22 June, performing with Southbank Centre Resident Orchestra Chineke! Orchestra. Reputed for her inimitable live performances, Simz will play hits from her stellar catalogue of music including material from her upcoming sixth studio album Lotus, set for release on 9 May via AWAL Recordings.

Kicking off this year’s Meltdown in the Royal Festival Hall will be the legendary Mike Skinner-led project The Streets, performing on Thursday 12 June. The Royal Festival Hall will also welcome 2025 BRIT Award nominee with the number one hit “Messy” Lola Young (17 June), MOBO Award-winning London-born rapper Ghetts (18 June), and the multi-GRAMMY® and Academy Award® winner Jon Batiste (21 June). In addition, the Queen Elizabeth Hall will host the British-Colombian singer-songwriter Sasha Keable with Flames Collective (14 June), and the vocalist and co-founder of Swedish group Little Dragon, Yukimi (18 June).

London’s youth clubs have birthed incredible talent such as Little Simz, and this tradition will be carried on at Meltdown as the Southbank Centre will build a unique one-off young producers project for the festival. Over the next three months in the lead up to Meltdown, a selection of young producers hailing from all corners of London will prepare to transform the site's public spaces into a playground of curated activity, events and showcases that will run during the festival. The programme will spotlight young people at the heart of the events, and reflect Little Simz' ongoing mission into supporting new talent.

Commenting on curating this year’s Meltdown, Little Simz said: “My team and I are preparing eleven days of art, music, workshops and more. So many incredible artists have curated this festival so it's a true honour to be a part of it. Thank you to the Southbank Centre for having me. Meltdown 2025 the Simz way is going to be epic. I'll see you there.”

Jane Beese, Head of Contemporary Music, Southbank Centre said: "Little Simz' first taste of what's to come from her Meltdown hugely embodies the wealth of influences and inspirations across her work. Ranging from jazz, hip hop, R&B, electronic and soul with a line up of both renowned legends alongside the creators of the future, this is only the start for what's going to be London's go-to festival this summer.”

Mark Ball, Artistic Director, Southbank Centre added: “It’s hugely exciting to see a lineup that stretches from our home in London, with multiple artists from across the city, to global names coming to the Southbank Centre for one of our true highlights of the summer. Little Simz' passions and curation showcase the Southbank Centre as an engine of creativity and a cultural playground. I can’t wait to see what else Little Simz has in store.”

Further artists performing at Little Simz’ Meltdown will be announced in due course, along with details of the free public programme during the festival.

