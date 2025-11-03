Applications Now Open For Seven Dials Playhouse Artist Development Programmes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seven Dials Playhouse has announced that applications are now open for the next round of First Steps and Next Step, two artist development initiatives designed to give theatre-makers the time, space and financial support to create new work. Applications are open from 3rd – 27th November 2025.

Launched earlier this year, First Steps and Next Step provide funded rehearsal space and paid development time at Equity minimum rates, supporting artists to take vital creative leaps at any stage of their careers. The programmes form part of Seven Dials Playhouse's ongoing commitment to nurturing bold ideas, developing sustainable creative careers and removing barriers to artistic development.

The first batch of 2025 recipients who took part in the programmes earlier this year included Defenestration, For the Love of Jollibee, Transit, Into the Blue, There's a Mouse in the Kitchen, and Run to the Nuns – a striking mix of projects spanning gig theatre, puppetry, psychological drama and queer musical comedy.

Cal-I Jonel, writer of There's a Mouse in the Kitchen and Next Step artist, said:

“It felt like the initiative is literally designed to facilitate the natural next step for this piece. I felt welcome here because this is exactly what my project needed. It gave my work the life force it needed for the next stage. I'm now a few steps closer to seeing my ideas on stage and continuing my journey as a theatre-maker.”

Taylor Ayling, co-director of Defenestration and First Steps participant said:

“First Steps gave us the space to fail forward. It allowed the work to breathe — and in doing that, it allowed us to grow.”

Katie Pesskin, Creative Director of Seven Dials Playhouse, said, “The response to the first round of First Steps and Next Step has been incredible – we've seen artists use this space and time to unlock the next phase of their creative practice in ways that are both brave and deeply personal. These initiatives are about more than the individual projects; they're about creating a culture where experimentation is valued and supported. Our aim is to make artistic development something sustainable and meaningfully endorsed— a space open to every artist with a story to tell. “We're now looking forward to receiving applications for this next round – to discover fresh ideas, new collaborators and the next wave of theatre-makers ready to take their work further.”

Applications are open from 3rd–27th November 2025.

Full details and how to apply: www.sevendialsplayhouse.co.uk/artists.