Applications Now Open For New Earth Academy 2021

New Earth Theatre announces today that applications are open for their annual New Earth Academy programme. The only programme of its kind in the UK, New Earth Academy provides free, specialist training and opportunities for British East and South East Asians (BESEA) aged 18+ who are interested in developing their skills and engagement in the performing arts. This year, between May and July, New Earth Theatre is providing academies online in writing, performing, and technical theatre for participants in the North West, Midlands and the South of England.

Applications open today for all three courses for British East and South East Asians* aged 18+ who have an interest in the performing arts, writing and/or technical theatre (they may already be working in the arts but have little to no formal training). For full information and to apply, please visit the New Earth website. The application deadline is 5pm on 27 April 2021.

Initially a week-long acting summer school based in London, the Academy has grown over its 12 years to encompass a range of disciplines and locations. New Earth Academy plays a key role in addressing the underrepresentation of BESEA artists on and off stage in UK stages and screens by providing a safe and supportive environment to gain access to professional training, develop new skills, creative networks, and engage with industry professionals. Past students of the Academy include Jess Henwick, Emma Lau, Mei Mac, and Naomi Yang.

Kumiko Mendl, Artistic Director at New Earth Theatre said today, "I'm really proud that the Academy continues to grow from strength to strength with new partners supporting us across the country and the addition of our first Off Stage Academy. The courses not only provide skills development and pathways into the industry but more crucially creative connections and networks for BESEA artists which, as we emerge from the pandemic, feels more important than ever."

Claire Symonds, Theatres Programmer and Producer at The Lowry said today, "The Lowry is delighted to partner New Earth Theatre for a second year on this important initiative to support writers, performers and now creatives from British East and South East Asian communities across Greater Manchester and the North West. We look forward to continuing this partnership, supporting the alumni of the pilot year and meeting new and exciting new voices in this year's academies."

Sarah Frankcom, Director of LAMDA said, "We are incredibly proud to be working in partnership with New Earth Academy, helping them to support the next generation of British East and South East Asian creative artists. The opportunities and routes into the industry they provide are vitally important, so we are thrilled to have come on board and look forward to seeing the work of this year's cohort."

Kieran Sheenan, Acting Principle of ALRA South said, "ALRA have had the privilege of working with the team at New Earth Theatre for a number of years, running summer programmes at our South campus. The move to digital in 2021 is timely and it's great to see more drama schools engaging with this free resource to inspire and support BESEA talent."

Chris Sudworth, Director of Artistic Programme Birmingham Hippodrome said "We're delighted that Birmingham Hippodrome can partner with New Earth Theatre again, having supported the Academy in the Midlands since the outset. We look forward to seeing and celebrating the artists and their work, and championing British East and South East Asian talent."

New Earth Academy is run in partnership with ALRA South (Academy of Live and Recorded Arts), Arts Ed, Birmingham Hippodrome, Contact Theatre, HOME, Horizons Collective, LAMDA, Manchester International Festival, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire of Acting, Royal Exchange Theatre, The Lowry and Z-Arts and with support from the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and Arts Council England.