Applications Are Now Open For The JMK Young Director Award 2020

The JMK Trust today announces that applications for the 2020 JMK Young Director Award are now open and will close on 24 January at 11pm.

In 2019 the JMK Award partnered with the Orange Tree Theatre for the first time to stage Arinzé Kene's Little Baby Jesus, directed by JMK award-winning director Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, and designer Tara Usher. Continuing its relationship with the Orange Tree Theatre in 2020, the JMK award will offer a talented director with the opportunity to stage a full-scale production, forming a core part of the theatre's annual programme.

The JMK Trust was founded in memory of James Menzies-Kitchin, a young director of great promise who died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 28, to give opportunities to theatre directors of similar ability and vision. Previous winners have become major players in British theatre, including Thea Sharrock, Orla O'Loughlin, Bijan Sheibani, Joe Hill-Gibbins, Natalie Abrahami, Roy Alexander Weise MBE and Polly Findlay.

Co-chair of the JMK Trust Stephen Fewell today said "We're really pleased to be working again with the Orange Tree Theatre to give one emerging director the space, support and finance to create and share their production. We're more aware than ever that the challenges facing early career artists are considerable, so whilst the JMK Award alone cannot erase them all, it continues to offer a unique, openly accessible, direct pathway into the heart of the theatre industry. We hope it will carry on inspiring all young directors to develop their professional practice as they apply for the Award this year."

Artistic Director of Orange Tree, Paul Miller today said "Our partnership with the JMK Trust, offering a unique opportunity to an emerging artist, further extends the Orange Tree's historic commitment to director development. We're hugely proud to work with an Award with such distinguished alumni. And after Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu's stunning winning production last year, we can't wait to see what the future holds!"

For full details of how to apply for the JMK Award, see: http://www.jmktrust.org/the-jmk-award/

The JMK Trust also works around the UK offering groups for young and emerging theatre directors, to provide access to exclusive free workshops and development opportunities as well as a chance to meet regularly with a group of peers to network and share ideas. The expanding National Directors Programme, works in partnership with 13 regional theatres including Bristol Old Vic, Tobacco Factory Theatres, HOME in Manchester, Royal and Derngate Northampton, Salisbury Playhouse, Traverse Edinburgh, Birmingham Rep, New Vic Stoke, Northern Stage, Nottingham Playhouse, Nuffield Theatres Southampton, Reading Rep and Leeds Playhouse.





