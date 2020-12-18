Applecart Arts Announce Streaming Service and Residencies

Following their streamed festival Dazed New World in October, Applecart Arts are opening up their studio and offering up their expertise and equipment to visiting artists and companies, and granting completely free residencies to two artists in January. Applecart Arts have invested in high-quality equipment, including five broadcast quality cameras, for the purposes of filming and streaming theatre. The two successful applicants will receive 24 hour access to their lockable studio in Newham from 4th - 31st January, culminating in a performance, in-progress presentation or virtual exhibition presented via Applecart's online platforms. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Sunday 20th December.

Applecart Arts adapted their Newham venue to a space for rehearsing, streaming and recording theatre, dance and music productions [when]. Since, they have streamed their festival Dazed New World into homes across the UK and beyond. The space is available for hire along with the equipment and the technical and creative know-how of the Applecart team. Companies using the service will have their show live-streamed, and have a high quality filming of their show for further streaming, for archive purposes, and for use as a promotional tool. To share some of the productions they have filmed in the last few months, the company is launching their streaming service Applecart on Demand on Monday 21st December.

The final show of the year from Applecart will be The Sam Every Big Band Christmas Special on 22nd December. 20 jazz musicians will play a whole host of everyone's favourite classics, arranged specially for this livestream, and the first live performance of the tracks from the Sam Every Big Band's debut Christmas EP 'Christmas is Here', released 4th December. Expect a night of classic swing music, groovy soul and funky pop played by some of the top young musicians in the country.

Artistic Director Peter Moreton said, "As a grassroots organisation Applecart has been able to move quickly to try and provide a live-streaming service for companies who would otherwise have been left high and dry. We've been so excited to facilitate work even during lockdown and tier three. It gives us real hope and anticipation for the explosion of art that's going to happen once we emerge from this difficult time."

Applecart Arts was founded in 2008 with a monthly event in a pub in Whitechapel. Committed to the power of storytelling as a tool for entertainment, engagement, and inspiration, the company use a wide range of artistic disciplines including theatre, film, music and visual art to cross cultural divides and strengthen communities. Formerly based in The Old School Room in Tower Hamlets, the company moved to Harold Road Community Centre in Upton Park in 2017 - a creative hub that celebrates the community it serves.

To apply for the Applecart residencies, companies should visit the Applecart website: https://applecartarts.com/in_the_theatre.php?id=2258&title=artist-residency

To inquire about venue and facility hire, please visit www.applecartarts.com or email info@applcecartarts.com