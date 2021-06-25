Andrew Manze Extends Contract As Principal Guest Conductor Of The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Andrew Manze first conducted the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in 2011 and was invited to be Principal Guest Conductor in June 2018.

Manze has developed a fantastic relationship with the Orchestra and audiences in Liverpool during this time, not the least because of his willingness to talk to audiences at concerts and to communicate insights into the music being performed.

Highlights of his tenure as Principal Guest Conductor have included instigating a highly successful collaboration between the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir with NDR Radiophilharmonie Hannover, where he is Principal Conductor. The British and German musicians and singers of the Orchestras and Choirs, including the young Cathedral choristers from Hannover and Liverpool, sat side by side for these concerts in Hannover, Germany and a week later in Liverpool Cathedral of Benjamin Britten's War Requiem in November 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

Andrew Manze has recorded with the orchestra an acclaimed cycle of Vaughan Williams' Symphonies and other orchestral music for the Onyx label, and also the Beethoven Violin Concerto with international star violinist James Ehnes. Future recording plans will be announced in the coming months.

Whilst in Liverpool, Andrew Manze he has also conducted the Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Orchestra in concert including Beethoven Symphony No.1 which was their last performance prior to lockdown and he is also a regular visitor to the In Harmony project in Everton.

Andrew Manze's concerts with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in the 2021/22 season will be announced in mid-July.

Andrew Manze will also be conducting the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra for the Finals for the Leeds International Piano Competition on 17 and 18 September 2021 which will be broadcast live on Medici TV https://www.leedspiano.com/event/the-finals-17-18-september/

On Thursday 24 June he will give a concert at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on the day of this announcement: https://www.liverpoolphil.com/whats-on/classical-music/royal-liverpool-philharmonic-orchestra/3948.