An Evening With Russell Tovey to be Presented at The Delaunay

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Delaunay, in partnership with the Royal Theatrical Fund, will host an exclusive evening on Sunday 28 September with acclaimed actor Russell Tovey, as part of its ‘The Delaunay Presents, An Evening With…’ series.



The evening begins at 6:30pm with writer and journalist Tim Wapshott hosting a relaxed and insightful conversation with Tovey, who will reflect on his acclaimed career across stage and screen. He will share personal stories and highlights from notable roles, including The History Boys, Being Human, Years and Years, Looking, and The Pass. The discussion will also explore his deep involvement in the art world, including his role as co-host the Talk Art podcast and his ongoing support for contemporary artists and emerging talent.