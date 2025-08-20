An Evening With Russell Tovey to be Presented at The Delaunay

The event will take place on September 28.
The Delaunay, in partnership with the Royal Theatrical Fund, will host an exclusive evening on Sunday 28 September with acclaimed actor Russell Tovey, as part of its ‘The Delaunay Presents, An Evening With…’ series.
The evening begins at 6:30pm with writer and journalist Tim Wapshott hosting a relaxed and insightful conversation with Tovey, who will reflect on his acclaimed career across stage and screen. He will share personal stories and highlights from notable roles, including The History Boys, Being Human, Years and Years, Looking, and The Pass. The discussion will also explore his deep involvement in the art world, including his role as co-host the Talk Art podcast and his ongoing support for contemporary artists and emerging talent.
Previous guest stars of The Delaunay Presents, An Evening With...’ series have included Martin Shaw, Dame Joanna Lumley, Julian Clary, Brian Cox CBE, Sir Derek Jacobi, Charles Dance, Sir Ian McKellen, Michael Sheen, and Felicity Kendal.
