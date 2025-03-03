Amy Vaughan Appointed As ETT's Chair Of The Board Of Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ETT has announced the appointment of Amy Vaughan as Chair of the Board of Trustees, she takes up the position from outgoing Chair Robert Delamere. She will be joined by Alison Holder and Harriet Mackie who are new trustees of the board.



Amy Vaughan is currently Executive Director at Battersea Arts Centre, a role she has held since 2022. She has extensive experience across venue management and policymaking in the arts sector.



Amy Vaughan today said, “I am delighted and honoured to be taking up the role of Chair at ETT. I've long admired their work, but more than that, they are a company rooted in values I can really get behind. In a sector that's become increasingly challenging for touring organisations, I'm hoping that with my venue and policy background, and the team's unwavering vision to create bold and brilliant theatre that builds audiences for venues right across the country, we can provoke and challenge, and bring some pretty big ideas to fruition."



Richard Twyman, Artistic Director and CEO, and Sophie Scull, Executive Producer added, “We are immensely proud and excited to welcome Amy Vaughan as ETT's new Chair of the Board of Trustees alongside new Trustees, Alison Holder and Harriet Mackie. The experience of all three will propel ETT forwards as we face the challenges and opportunities of the coming years. They join a group of engaged, supportive and highly skilled Trustees to whom we are incredibly grateful for their time and energy.”



Amy Vaughan will take up the post of Chair of the Board of Trustees alongside Alison Holder and Harriet Mackie as new trustees.



Amy Vaughan has worked as Director of Touring as well as Director of Change Programmes for Arts Council England. Her theatrical expertise and experience in advisory roles across the sector have led her to take on various freelance positions, notably as a co-author on The National Theatre's Scene Change report. Earlier in her career Vaughan held roles with Cambridge Junction and a variety of other venues. She also acts as the Chair of London Theatre Consortium and a trustee at Gecko Theatre Company.



Alison Holder is a producer who has worked across theatre, short film, and audio, collaborating with some of the UK's most respected theatre companies, arts organisations, and media platforms. Her theatre credits include Not Beckett (UK and international tour), Mugabe, My Dad & Me (ETT/Brixton House/Theatre Royal York), Black Victorians (Festival.org, UK and European tour), Run It Back and The Tide (Talawa Theatre Company), PLAYSTART (The Mono Box), Future Bodies (RashDash/Unlimited Theatre/HOME and UK tour) and Truth (Birmingham Rep/Southbank Centre and UK tour); with her short film credits including MANGO, Reset the Stage and Tales from the Frontline.



Harriet Mackie is currently the Head of Producing – Development at The National Theatre. She has extensive producing experience having also held the role of Director of Producing at The Old Vic and led the producing and programming teams at Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Leeds Playhouse, Watford Palace and The Theatre Chipping Norton.

Comments