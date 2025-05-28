Amelia Dimoldenberg Joins THIS DOESN’T LEAVE THE ROOM as Part of Underbelly Boulevard Soho Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Underbelly Boulevard Soho has announced their upcoming programme for Spring/Summer 2025. With the recently announced extension of Pop Off, Michelangelo! the upcoming shows are a celebration of comedy, cabaret, magic and theatre.

Comedian, writer, and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg will make her Underbelly Boulevard Soho debut on 6th June, joining the cast of This Doesn’t Leave The Room. This critically-acclaimed sell-out show from the Free Association features a powerhouse lineup of top-of-their-game improvisers and surprise special guests for a night of razor-sharp, scandalously funny improv. Each performance is inspired by real-life confessions, secrets, and gossip from the live audience.

Soho’s sexiest secret is out as M.E.N. Live will take in three dates on 10 May, 14 June, 5 July presenting London’s first and only male strip show designed especially for the LGBTQIA+ community. This is a night that promises to make audiences feel seen, celebrated, and desired. Think Magic Mike, but unapologetically queer and way more fun!

Step into a world of decadence, daring and dazzling cabaret with Revudeville: Soho Fantasy on 30th May. Hosted by Soho royalty Heiress Blackstone, this spectacle features a glittering lineup including burlesque legend Jolie Papillon and a handpicked cast of showgirls and circus stars and world-renowned performers yet to be announced. A vibrant homage to Soho’s storied past – and its electrifying present.

Join poet, comic and BAFTA-winning writer Tim Key for two nights of poetic musings, surreal tangents, and extremely low-effort book promotion. With appearances from guest interlocutors (often John Kearns or Jess Knappett), these intimate evenings mark the launch of Key’s new collection L.A. Baby!. These books will also be available on the night and sure to be signed in increasingly bizarre places.

On 5th June stand-up meets stadium tour in Chris Turner: Childish as this genre-smashing show returns to Underbelly Boulevard Soho after a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run. Audience may know Chris from his performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Cirque du Soleil’s Mad Apple. Chris returns with a live band and an hour of hilarious musical comedy. Expect rapid-fire freestyles, sharp observational humour and rock-star ambition.

A platform for the bold, brave and brand new - Belly Scratch continues. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for production companies to showcase up to 20 minutes of work-in-progress material in a supportive, interactive environment.

The award-winning comedy trio POLICE COPS are back with their cult horror-comedy hit Badass Be Thy Name for one week only from 22nd - 27th July. A genre-bending joyride from kitchen-sink realism to vampire-slaying madness, packed with physical gags, explosive energy and a thumping ’90s rave soundtrack. They’ll then celebrate before their 10th anniversary by bringing back the show that started it all: the POLICE COPS - The Original from 29th July - 3rd August.

West End icon Kerry Ellis takes centre stage for a stripped-back evening of music and memories. Performing songs that have shaped her extraordinary career – from Wicked to We Will Rock You – Ellis brings her unmistakable vocals and heartfelt storytelling to Soho in a rare intimate appearance.

Back by popular demand, America’s favourite family magician Mario the Maker Magician returns for a weekend of all-ages mayhem on 26th and 27th July. Blending DIY robotics, slapstick comedy, and boundless positivity, Mario's show has charmed audiences on The Tonight Show, Sesame Street, and beyond. A joyful, hands-on theatre experience bursting with heart and hilarity.

A night of wonder awaits as magician James Phelan – famed for crashing the BBC switchboard with his lottery prediction – brings his brand-new show The Man Who Was Magic to Underbelly Boulevard Soho. Blending spellbinding illusions with James’ signature charm and warm-hearted storytelling this will be an unforgettable theatrical experience.

TikTok star, viral sensation, and Yorkshire’s own musical theatre muse Em Wallbank brings her signature charm and powerhouse vocals to Underbelly Boulevard for one night only. Marking an exciting return to the live stage, her and her band will be joined by some very special guests in Soho this August.

With a bar and a co-working space as well as being the top venue in town to watch the very best in entertainment, Underbelly Boulevard Soho is bringing the best in entertainment to London this summer.

