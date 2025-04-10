Almeida Theatre Reveals Full Cast For Michael Shannon-Led A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of Rebecca Frecknall's production of A Moon for the Misbegotten. Joining the previously announced Michael Shannon and Ruth Wilson are Peter Corboy, Akie Kotabe and David Threlfall.

The production opens on Wednesday 25 June, with previews from Tuesday 17 June, and runs until Saturday 16 August.

There is no present or future – only the past, happening over and over again – now.

On a barren farm in Connecticut, Josie Hogan dreams of more. Abandoned by her brothers and trapped with her volatile father, the desire for change feels urgent.

Haunted by the death of his mother, James Tyrone Jr drinks to cover the pain. Trapped in a spiral of guilt and shame he longs for connection.

When the two are brought together, a single night reveals a devastating truth and both will be altered forever.

Almeida Associate Director and multi–Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall (A Streetcar Named Desire; Cabaret) directs Academy Award-nominated Michael Shannon (George & Tammy; Boardwalk Empire) and Golden Globe-winner Ruth Wilson (The Affair; Luther) in this “scorching play about the eternal American theme of reality and illusion” (The Guardian) from Eugene O’Neill, one of the great 20th century playwrights.

