Ally Pally Announces HULLABALOO, Weekend of Comedy

Alexandra Palace presents Hullabaloo, an alfresco comedy extravaganza taking place over the long bank holiday weekend, 28 - 31 May. The big weekend's line-up of laughs includes Ed Byrne, Nina Conti, The Cuban Brothers, Ed Gamble, Russell Howard, Flo & Joan, Milton Jones, Nish Kumar, Henning Wehn with more acts to follow. Tickets are on-sale now from www.alexandrapalace.com.

Hullabaloo will take place at the Palace's Terrace Bar which has panoramic views across the city, and the Palace's 196 acre park, and is able to host up to 300 socially distanced customers at any one time.

Other entertainment planned for the summer at Ally Pally includes live music, the best buskers from the capital and beyond providing soothing tunes, plus a host of sports screenings, including all the massive games from Euro 2021. There will also be StrEATlife, Ally Pally's annual street food event, alongside pop-up and guest food offerings. Stay tuned for all the info, and plenty of surprises too.



Round-up some real-life friends, book a table and get set to raise a glass for some well-deserved merriment. Socially spacious and fully outdoors, with table-service drinks and delicious street food aplenty.

Simon Fell, events director at Alexandra Palace, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming some top class comedy acts to our beautiful Terrace. It'll offer something a little bit different to do on the bank holiday, in a great setting, with plenty of space, and lots of laughter."

The health and safety of customers is vitally important so the Palace team has developed a range of measures to ensure the area is safe for social distancing and strict hygiene rules are followed. This includes enhanced cleaning, track and trace, hand sanitiser units, socially distanced tables and table-service only for a maximum group booking of eight people. An app ordering system is in place, so there's no need for cash.