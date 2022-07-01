All Together Now – Family Dance Day Returns To The Place This Month

Family Dance Day returns to The Place, London on Sat 23 July 11am-4pm for a fun-filled, jam-packed day of indoor and outdoor performances and workshops for the whole family.

An opportunity for children aged 2-10 years and their grown-ups to be dazzled by dance throughout the day, Family Dance Day is the chance for families to watch, do and take part together.

This year's event will feature a medley of international performances tailored to different ages, with highlights including the UK premiere of vibrant and rhythmical Lion's Den by Czech artists, Pocketart (6+), the magical interactive work The Rainbow Butterfly by Ella Mesma (recommended for ages 3-6 years) and DEVA by Pagrav Dance Company, an engaging performance designed to inspire young audiences using classical Indian dance (recommended for ages 5+).

As well as providing opportunities for children and their grown-ups to be astounded by dance performances, Family Dance Day has a range of participatory activities and shows on offer to get the whole family moving and grooving together. Interactive activity Vibes (recommended for ages 7+) created by artists Masako Masutsita and Orbe invites participants to explore movement whilst being guided through headphones. Extended Play Dance's How to Build a Universe (recommended for ages 5+), led by Work Place Associate Artist Jamaal Burkmar, invites children and their grown-ups to dance together and truly get lost in music.

Other activities including a storytelling workshop and a stop motion animation session led by artist and animator Reza Ben Gajra are also taking place on Family Dance Day, and are perfect opportunities to introduce young ones to the worlds of animation and storytelling.

Family Dance Day is the unmissable family dance event in London, providing the chance and fun for families to have a memorable day dancing together! For more information and book visit here.